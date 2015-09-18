At the Kitchener Post, our plan is simple — to provide you with a community newspaper that’s all about what’s going on in Kitchener. The Post is a community newspaper delivered every Thursday.

Inside its pages you’ll find a variety of coverage featuring local news, sports, arts and events as well as photos featuring people that make this a great place to call home. We will provide balanced coverage of important local news and issues, while also providing you with unique commentary on those issues from a Kitchener perspective.

The Post is published by Metroland West Media, a division of Metroland Media Group Ltd., a subsidiary of Torstar Corporation. We’ve been publishing award-winning papers in neighbouring communities for many years. We also publish the Cambridge Times, Guelph Tribune, New Hamburg Independent and the Waterloo Chronicle, which first started publishing in 1856. We look forward to The Post starting a similar tradition in Kitchener.