2018 Ford Mustang gets a bit more expensive

Interested buyers are now able to configure the new 2018 Ford Mustang online, which means that pricing has finally been released.
Pricing for the 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback, which ispowered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, starts from $26,485 including destination. From there, the EcoBoost Premium Fastback is priced at $31,500, while the GT Fastback has a starting price of $35,995. At the top of the coupe range is the GT Premium Fastback, starting from $39,995.
The 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible lineup only has three models available, with the entry-level EcoBoost priced at $31,985. The Premium model is $5,015 additional, while the GT Premium Convertible is $45,495.
Pricing marks a $400 increase compared to the 2017 model, with the standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine providing 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, replacing the V6 that previously offered 300 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque.
The upgraded V8 engine found in the GT models features a 5.0-liter V8 with 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque.
The 2018 Shelby GT350 is also available for configuration with a starting price of $58,045. Those wanting the GT350R will have to shell out at $7,500 more.
