Waze for Android Auto now available

The popular navigation app Waze is now available for Android Auto.

Users can now navigate with Waze using their vehicle’s in-car display, touchscreens, steering wheel buttons, and other console-mounted controls simply by connecting their Android phone to the USB port in a car that supports Android Auto. Like the normal app, Waze for Android Auto will offer navigation, the ability to start any drive using voice command, and a feature to send visual and audio alerts to keep the driver informed. Users will also be able to access their personalized Waze experience on the larger screen, as well as easily view their ETA panel.

MORE FROM AUTOGUIDE.COM:

Ford Offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Update to 2016 Owners

Old Car, New Stuff: Upgrade with Garmin HUD+ Head-up Display

Here’s How to Make Morgan Freeman Read Your Navigation Directions

Just like the standard app, users will also be able to report accidents, slowdowns, police checkpoints, hazards, and speed cameras to help their fellow Wazers.

To use Waze for Android Auto, you’ll need the most updated Waze version installed on your phone. Afterward, simply connect the phone to your car’s USB port and select “Navigation App” from the footer of the screen and Waze will start if it’s the last used navigation app.