Rare and incredibly sexy Aston Martin spied testing

This might be the sexiest car our spy photographers have ever caught on camera.

After catching the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante testing, photographers have caught the even more rare Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster lurking on public roads. Sporting the same sinister matte black finish as the convertible, the Speedster variant tosses out the rear seats and folding roof to make it a true two-seater. And if you think the Vanquish Zagato Coupe and Volante models were rare at 99 units a piece, only 28 examples of the Zagato Speedster are being produced.

Power will come from the same 5.9-liter V12 engine found in the coupe and convertible models, sporting 592 horsepower. Pricing for the Vanquish Zagato Speedster hasn’t been officially announced, but it is reportedly the most expensive of the three models, as you probably guessed. We wouldn’t be surprised if it costs well over $1-million considering the Vanquish Zagato Volante starts around $850,000.

Both the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante and the Vanquish Zagato Speedster are expected to debut during 2017 Monterey Car Week.