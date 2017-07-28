Waterloo man with cardiac sarcoidosis encourages people to donate to medical institutions

“Picture a hand pump. If you pump it too fast, you won’t get any water out of it at all. If your heart is pumping too fast, you literally will have no blood pressure or blood flowing through your body,” he said.

Although he has had treatment, tests and surgeries in different places, it was Dr. Allison Montgomery in Hamilton who investigated this incident and looked for the proof needed to properly diagnose him.

It was in 2009 that he was diagnosed with cardiac sarcoidosis, a rare disease in which clusters of white blood cells form in the tissue of the heart.

Velanoff said the easiest way to describe it is as if his immune system is attacking his heart.

“Finally, everyone agreed that I needed an electrical device called a defibrillator put into my chest,” said Velanoff.

If he has irregular heartbeats, the device he has will send an electrical shock through his heart to fix the problem.

“I’ve had three shocks in eight years,” he said.

He also has had to get the device replaced. Regular check ups and maintenance are important.

The device can actually transmit information from his home when tested, so doctors know whether he has had any problems.

Velanoff also takes a drug called Prednisone that works as an immunosuppressant. He has struggled with adverse effects of the medication like weight gain and bloating.

The Prednisone is working well for him now.

“They really haven’t proven that anything works. You just hope you get lucky,” he said.

He said the doctors have to be good, because suppressing your immune system can also be dangerous.

“My situation was really scary. I was having all sorts of problems because of the drugs,” Velanoff said.

He said it was hard on his family, but his wife is a retired RN and their children are very supportive.

One of the things he recommends to people is to balance their lives.

“It’s best to work efficiently and effectively and spend a lot of time with your family,” he said.

Velanoff says he is lucky his regular check ups are nearby and is thankful for the care he receives at St. Mary’s General Hospital. The Regional Cardiac Care Centre provides a range of services.

Their rehabilitation program connects cardiac patients with a team of professionals who can help them with a number of issues including diet and exercise.

Velanoff calls the team “outstanding.”

“The majority of my maintenance and keeping me healthy is in K-W,” said Velanoff.

Although he loves to golf and spends a lot of time walking over the summer, he likes to exercise at the centre over the winter.

He enjoyed taking part in the benefit Hike for Heart in Waterloo and wants to encourage people to join in.

This year, the Hike for Heart will be held on Sept. 30 at Laurel Creek Conservation area.

Susan Dusick, president of St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation, said registration is free, but donations are appreciated.

“Current fundraising efforts are focused on the final $2 million required to complete the purchase of equipment for the expansion of St. Mary’s Heart Rhythm Program,” Dusick said.

This help is needed because government funding only covers construction.

“We need to raise the money to get equipment into hospitals,” said Velanoff.

He is happy to have the time and connections to be more proactive. As an ambassador for the Hamilton General Hospital, he encourages people to get involved.

Tamara Pope, vice president of marketing and communications at Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation, called Velanoff a wonderful example of the unique care provided to patients across the region.

“Our hope is that Dave’s compelling journey will inspire the community to participate and fundraise for Strides for the General and show their support for the talented teams at this amazing regional resource,” said Pope.

Strides for the General will take place in Hamilton on Sept. 16 this year at Bayfront Park.

Since Velanoff has been treated in both Hamilton and Kitchener-Waterloo, it drives him to support both places.