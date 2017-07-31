Local woman shares her adoption story in a new book about her struggles and her faith

When she was at the bank before her wedding, she found her original birth certificate in a safety deposit box.

“Who is Linda Marie?” she asked her mother.

Her mother, Hazel, said that was what her birth mother had named her, but that was all she would say.

“I didn’t feel I could ask my mom again. I wasn’t sure how to approach the subject,” Theriault said.

So she sent for forms and inquired with the Children’s Aid in Cobourg. She knew she had been born in Oshawa.

Then she waited two years.

She did find out that it was a private adoption, but not much else. The social worker she spoke to, after receiving a registered letter from child services, encouraged her to talk to her mother again.

Finally, she persisted.

She was visiting her mother after her mom had broken her foot. Her mother was soaking her foot in the bathroom and came out into the hallway. She wouldn’t make eye contact with her daughter.

“She said, ‘It was Harold and Joyce’,” said Theriault.

She was shocked to hear that her aunt and uncle were really her parents, and said there was silence in the house for quite a while after that.

Theriault then learned that her maternal grandfather was supposed to adopt her but backed out. Harold, being her father’s brother, came to him and asked for help.

Harold and Joyce already had one son, a 22-month-old born out of wedlock, and Joyce was reportedly in no shape to take care of another baby. Plus money was tight. She was also still waiting to divorce her estranged husband.

“My mom said … your father didn’t want to lose you,” Theriault said.

In just a few days, Clifford and Hazel Etcher decided to take in their niece as their own child.

“They were good parents, but my birth parents would have been good parents too,” said Theriault.

Her birth parents went on to get married in December of 1960. Harold got steady employment and things got better for them.

Theriault never had children herself, but she has a long-haired Chihuahua named Pedro and a full life with her husband.

She loves to write, ride her bicycle and play the piano and sing, although she can’t sing without Pedro joining in with her.

In her book, she tells her entire story and finally gets to share the secret she carried — she said it should never have been her secret.

“I started writing and journaling, and now I just can’t get away from it,” Theriault said.

She attributes a lot of her strength in dealing with the shock to her faith and the support systems she has.

She wants people to tell their stories, and hopes in sharing hers she can help many other people through similar struggles.

Theriault wants other adoptees to know that they are not alone, and that struggling with depression, and other issues, is normal for young people and adults who have been adopted.

She has one piece of advice for parents who have adopted children.

“Listen, listen, listen,” said Theriault.