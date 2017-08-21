Overdose awareness barbecue will provide information and support

Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, is a chance to have a conversation and the local community will be part of it.
This year, the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy is holding a free barbecue in Kitchener on Aug. 27. It will be in Victoria Park, near David Street and Jubilee Street, from 12 to 2 p.m., to help raise awareness.
Organizer Kathy McKenna, a public health nurse and chair of the overdose prevention working group with its various community partners and members, said it’s really about prevention and education.
“We have to talk about this,” McKenna said. “The more knowledge we have, the better equipped we are to handle things in life, whether it’s related to substance use or anything else.”
Members of the overdose prevention working group want people to know that overdose is happening here.
According to the Waterloo Region Overdose Bulletin, the number of overdose related calls to paramedic services continues to increase. They responded to 269 calls from January to June 2017, which is up 47.8 per cent from the same period in 2016.
McKenna said that the work they do in harm reduction is about providing strategies for people in susceptible communities.
“Especially now with the presence of fentanyl within our region,” McKenna said.
She stressed the importance of parents and caregivers having conversations with their children about overdose. “Some of our group members are parents who have lost a son or daughter to overdose,” she said.
The Sanguen Health Centre’s community health van will be at the barbecue with workers providing education about overdose while giving out naloxone kits for free. “Certainly a lot of focus has been on opioid overdose,” McKenna said.
Organizers will have information about other drugs as well.
Violet Umanetz, outreach manager of Sanguen Health Centre, said naloxone training only takes up to 15 minutes.
“Our recommendation, honestly is that everyone should be able to get the training,” she said.
Umanetz said there is no risk in having it (naloxone) or using it. If someone is not having an opioid overdose the medication will not have an adverse effects. “It’s only going to help if it’s needed,” she said.
The benefit of carrying it is that you could administer it, call for paramedics and save someone’s life.
Umanetz said it is hard for people to speak out about issues like overdose because of the stigma attached.
“I feel very hopeful and positive about … the things starting to happen and the conversations. Even when they are difficult or unpleasant or we disagree on things, it’s just good that we are talking about it finally,” said Umanetz.
The Sanguen Health Centre sees close to 300 people a week in the community outreach van alone. Umanetz calls that number “mind-blowing.”
Their new van now goes out three times a week. On Wednesday, it services a bit of Waterloo as well as Kitchener, Thursday it goes to locations in Kitchener, and Friday it travels Cambridge.
Outreach workers provide a number of services such as medical testing for hepatitis A, B and C, HIV and syphilis. When a public health nurse is with them in the van, like McKenna on Thursdays, they can provide pregnancy tests and flu vaccines as well as basic health care.
“It’s our dream to have more health care available on the van, to have a primary care physician or a nurse practitioner,” said Umanetz.
Workers focus on all the needs of the people they see. They hand out kits for people who use different kinds of drugs with clean instruments and information as well as disposal kits.
But they also give out other items as well. They provide snacks, some clothing and other things beyond just harm reduction supplies.
“People need to have someone that can refer them to another agency for support,” Umanetz said.
She believes that going to where people are in need helps the entire community.
For more information about the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy, see www.waterlooregiondrugstrategy.ca.
For harm reduction, go to www.regionofwaterloo.ca/harmreduction. To contact or learn about Sanguen Health Centre, go to www.sanguen.com.
