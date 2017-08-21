Overdose awareness barbecue will provide information and support

Organizers will have information about other drugs as well.

Violet Umanetz, outreach manager of Sanguen Health Centre, said naloxone training only takes up to 15 minutes.

“Our recommendation, honestly is that everyone should be able to get the training,” she said.

Umanetz said there is no risk in having it (naloxone) or using it. If someone is not having an opioid overdose the medication will not have an adverse effects. “It’s only going to help if it’s needed,” she said.

The benefit of carrying it is that you could administer it, call for paramedics and save someone’s life.

Umanetz said it is hard for people to speak out about issues like overdose because of the stigma attached.

“I feel very hopeful and positive about … the things starting to happen and the conversations. Even when they are difficult or unpleasant or we disagree on things, it’s just good that we are talking about it finally,” said Umanetz.

The Sanguen Health Centre sees close to 300 people a week in the community outreach van alone. Umanetz calls that number “mind-blowing.”

Their new van now goes out three times a week. On Wednesday, it services a bit of Waterloo as well as Kitchener, Thursday it goes to locations in Kitchener, and Friday it travels Cambridge.

Outreach workers provide a number of services such as medical testing for hepatitis A, B and C, HIV and syphilis. When a public health nurse is with them in the van, like McKenna on Thursdays, they can provide pregnancy tests and flu vaccines as well as basic health care.

“It’s our dream to have more health care available on the van, to have a primary care physician or a nurse practitioner,” said Umanetz.

Workers focus on all the needs of the people they see. They hand out kits for people who use different kinds of drugs with clean instruments and information as well as disposal kits.

But they also give out other items as well. They provide snacks, some clothing and other things beyond just harm reduction supplies.

“People need to have someone that can refer them to another agency for support,” Umanetz said.

She believes that going to where people are in need helps the entire community.

For more information about the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy, see www.waterlooregiondrugstrategy.ca.

For harm reduction, go to www.regionofwaterloo.ca/harmreduction. To contact or learn about Sanguen Health Centre, go to www.sanguen.com.