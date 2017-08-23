Odie is the pet of the week

Meet Odie. He is in desperate need of a home. This little ball of energy is looking for a home where he can run and play. Odie lived with more than 20 other cats before coming to the shelter, so he did not get the interaction he truly craved. This time around he would really like to be the centre of attention.

Come into the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society today if you have a home where Odie can get all the attention he has ever wanted. To visit Odie, or other pets available for adoption, visit the K-W Humane Society at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener, or call 519-745-5615.

