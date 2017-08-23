Classics on the lawn at Pebble Beach

Community 07:00 PM by Jim Robinson OurWindsor.Ca

MONTEREY, CA: If you have an automotive bucket list, somewhere on it must be the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Held every August at the Pebble Beach Golf and Country Club on the Monterey Bay, it attracts only the very best of collector and vintage cars.

Held on the front lawn literally hundreds of cars stretch out over a kilometre.

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Presented here is a very small sampling of this year’s Concours entrants.

Alfa Romeo Bertone

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Blower Bentley

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

DeDion Bouton 1909

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Delahaye 135 MS 1949

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Delahaye coupe 1952

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Ferrari 412P Competizione 1967

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Ferrari MM 1950

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Fiat V8 Coupe

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Isotta Fraschini racer

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Packard Super 8 1939

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Pebble 2017 Stanley steamer

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Piercer Arrow 1910

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Rambler Model 2 1904

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Renault racer 1907

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

[Source: wheels.ca]

