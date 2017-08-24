590 HP Ferrari Portofino arrives to replace California T

The new Ferrari Portofino has been unveiled ahead of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, replacing the California T as the Italian automaker’s entry-level model.

Boasting an all-new chassis, the Portofino promises to be much sportier than the car company chairman Sergio Marchionne once suggested wasn’t a real Ferrari. This is the first Ferrari to pair its third-generation E-Diff with its F1-Trac traction control system, allowing the automaker to implement an extra-quick version of its new electric steering rack without sacrificing stability. New dual-coil Magneride dampers allow for stiffer suspension settings whilst retaining the ride comfort of the California T.

The engine is improved too. It’s the same 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 as before, but it’s received an extra 39 horsepower for a total output of 591 hp. Ferrari claims a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph. A new one-piece cast header exhaust, along with and Ferrari’s Variable Boost Management system, helps to reduce turbo lag even further and provide improved throttle response. With these changes, the automaker says the Portofino offers “even higher levels of acceleration in all gears and lower fuel consumption compared to the outgoing model.”

