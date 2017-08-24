The cat came back: Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcat recalled

Dodge has recalled 1,209 Charger and Challenger Hellcats as they could be prone to a “rapid loss of engine oil.”

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration document, the affected vehicles have faulty engine oil cooler lines manufactured using material that did not meet FCA standards. In the event of a line failure, the driver “may experience impaired visibility due to oil spray on the windshield, engine seizure and/or a potential risk of fire due to engine oil contacting a hot surface.”

MORE FROM AUTOGUIDE.COM:

Challenger Hellcat Widebody Brings More Grip, New Goodies

Top 10 Things You Need to Know About the 2018 Dodge Demon

2017 Dodge Challenger Recalled for Possible Rollaway Issue

The rather serious problem affects 2017 model year Hellcats built between February 6th, 2017 and May 30th, 2017. FCA hasn’t received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the failure thus far. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified of the defect in September, at which point they will be able to schedule a service appointment with their dealer to have the lines repaired. The free-of-charge fix will see dealers change the oil cooler lines in the vehicles.

[Source Motor 1 via NHTSA]