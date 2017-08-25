TheMuseum welcomes one-millionth visitor before renovation shutdown

Fabi said TheMuseum is really for everyone, and not just kids. The many exhibits they have had in the past interested people of all age groups, such as Titanic, The Artifact Exhibition in 2010 or James Cameron’s Avatar The Exhibition from late 2012 to early 2013.

TheMuseum is only open during the day until 4 p.m. with the exception of Tuesday when it is open until 7 p.m., so there is availability for other community events as well.

“Now you have people celebrating their weddings, high school proms … You can rent the facility for virtually anything you want evenings and weekends,” Fabi said.

TheMuseum doesn’t get the same amount of funding that other museums might get, according to Fabi. It does rely on its visitors and donations.

It did receive funding for lighting renovations and will be closed from Sept. 5 to Oct. 4 for the installations.

“We received a grant from the government and also some support from the City of Kitchener. The City of Kitchener owns the building,” said Fabi.

The new lighting systems will be more efficient and result in less energy being used. This will save it thousands of dollars a year, according to CEO David Marskell.

TheMuseum also decided to eliminate their use of plastic water bottles and invest in refilling water stations for their guests.

Existing members will get a month added onto the end of their membership due to the closure at no additional cost.

“It’s so neat to have our one-millionth visitor before we shut down,” said Fabi.