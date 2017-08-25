Tent city organizers push for safe injection site

They plan to continue to help people whether bylaw enforcement allowed them to set up a tent for safer drug use or not.

According to the organizers, bylaw enforcement officers had been out to the tent city and told them they will stop them if they try to set up an injection site.

Tent city organizers said they were in negotiations with the city over their need for a building, or two, to house the homeless and those affected by drug use and other issues.

“If they are going to block us … we are going to have patrols through the park with naloxone, and we’re going to make sure people aren’t dying,” said Ichim.

Gloria Macneil, director of enforcement at bylaw enforcement, confirmed she had been to the site to speak with the participants and was in contact with Ichim regularly.

“We do our best to try to work with them for a period of time as long as they are being respectful and keeping the area clean,” Macneil said.

She confirmed that Ichim asked about setting up a safe injection site in the park, and she told him city officials would not allow it.

“They did not end up setting up a safe injection site to my knowledge," Macneil said. "We did have staff in the park last night to ensure that if we saw evidence of that happening, we would shut that down."

Waterloo Regional Police and Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services could not confirm that overdoses happened in the park on Aug. 22.

Stephen Van Valkenburg, chief of Paramedic Services, said that there were no emergency calls to Victoria Park for overdoses on Aug. 22.

He said that paramedics do go out on calls for overdoses every day in Kitchener, and they are occurring all over the city, but there were no specific calls to the tent city protest.

Macneil said that bylaw officers and security were not aware of any overdoses in the park either and are still focusing on the issue of homelessness.

She said that last year they were able to bring in people from different organizations to help people get financial support and housing, and they might be doing the same this year, depending on the needs of the people in the park.

Devon Roussel, a participant of tent city, said that the problem is that services are hard to access.

“The Lutherwood rent bank program is impossible to utilize. How are people using it?” he said.

Roussel said that even if he gets help with first and last month’s rent, landlords would discriminate against him and not let him move in based on his income history.

Another problem is a lack of space in the men’s shelter.

“It’s great that it’s there, but there’s not enough beds,” Roussel said of shelters like the Charles Street Men's Hostel run by the House of Friendship.

Ichim said that all the issues tent city protesters are addressing are related. Many homeless youth and adults struggle with addictions, physical health and mental health issues. He also doesn’t want drug use to be criminalized.

“Treat it as a social issue,” he said.

He urges people to seek help, and said their goal for the past couple of years has been to keep people alive. He plans to fight for addicts and the homeless, set up safe places and save lives.

“If they want to throw me in jail, they can go ahead,” Ichim said.