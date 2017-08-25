Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio gets extra standard equipment for 2018

The Alfa Romeo Giulia has gotten $1,500 more expensive for the 2018 model year, but it’s received some additional standard equipment as a result.

The entry price for the 505 horsepower Giulia Quadrifoglio has risen to $75,085 for 2018. This represents a price increase of about $1,500, however Alfa has made frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking standard and also thrown in a 15-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system. The active safety tech was formerly a $500 option for the 2017 model year and the audio system a $900 option, so really this only represents a price increase of $100.

MORE FROM AUTOGUIDE.COM:

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Review

FCA Might Sell Alfa Romeo and Maserati

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Priced Competitively at $42,990

For 2018, the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 is making the same 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque as before, and linked to the same eight-speed automatic transmission. Alfa hasn’t announced any new exterior or interior color options for the new model year yet either, so we’re inclined to believe the high-performance Giulia will remain the unchanged in that regard as well.

[Source: Cars Direct]