Ovarian cancer Walk of Hope creates awareness for a disease that is difficult to diagnose

“The hard part is there’s no screening test like a mammogram for breast cancer. There’s no vaccine or anything,” she said.

She had to take six months off to recover from her surgeries and then went back to work. She took another leave of absence during her chemotherapy treatments for two reasons.

“The fatigue is incredible. They tell you to expect this, but I couldn’t believe how tired I was … also, when you’re on chemotherapy, your immune system and your counts are very low. I would have picked up so much,” Reid said.

It would have been dangerous for her to work in a doctor’s office and come in contact with viruses.

She was able to stay home and go to get treatment once a week for 18 weeks.

Reid is thankful for the support she received from family, friends, neighbours and organizations during this time.

“They were wonderful,” she said.

They have come out to support her for the past two years since she fought her battle against ovarian cancer.

Right now, her team is listed as the top fundraisers for the local walk, with a total of $1,900.

“All the proceeds from the walk go toward support, raising awareness and funding vital research,” Reid said.

Ovarian Cancer Canada and HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre in Kitchener provided information and support to her in many ways.

HopeSpring gave Reid a wig when she lost her hair and she even took courses to learn how to cope with her diagnosis.

“It was a real learning experience for me about what’s out there in the community to help you through something like this,” she said.

Reid is pleased she is now able to help others.

“As a nurse, I’ve really enjoyed the fact that I can help somebody that might be diagnosed or going through something similar,” she said.

She likes to share her story and listen to others. In fact, this year at the Walk of Hope, she will be telling her story publicly.

Reid wants women to know about the symptoms and to tell them if they notice something unusual that lasts over three weeks, if symptoms persist, they should go to their doctor about ask about getting tested.

“Chronic symptoms include bloating, difficulty eating, abdominal discomfort and a change in urinary habits,” Reid said.

Ovarian cancer is most common in women over 50, but Reid thinks all women should learn about it.

Amy Ballantyne, the organizer of the Walk of Hope in Kitchener, said anyone is welcome to join the walk.

“This event is incredibly important to encourage awareness — because all women are at risk for this disease — but also to raise funds, so that women with ovarian cancer can live fuller, better and longer lives,” said Ballantyne.

She encourages people to register at ovariancancerwalkofhope.ca or donate if they can. This walk is held in many locations across Canada, including Victoria Park on Sept. 10, as part of ovarian cancer awareness month nationwide.