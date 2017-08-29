Sid Neigum to reveal new designs through VR

TORONTO — Acclaimed Canadian clothing designer Sid Neigum will introduce his spring/summer 2018 collection with the help of virtual reality.

The Alberta-born designer will open this year's RE\SET 002 fashion show on Sept. 5 with an innovative take on the runway experience.

He'll also present his fall/winter 2017 collection as a see-now-buy-now show, with help from the e-commerce platform Net-a-Porter.

Other events include an onstage discussion with Canadian designer Mario Christian of Daniel Christian Tang on "The Future of Fashion" on Sept. 6.