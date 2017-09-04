Taking action against hunger and helping local children and families

In the past Tait said teachers in her school also had a cupboard of food in their classrooms that they provided themselves.

“That’s just what teachers do,” said Tait.

They used to have about 125 children come for breakfast regularly. Some would stay and sit with while others picked up snacks and took them back to the classroom.

“For many of my kids, and being perfectly honest, that would be the only nutritious meal they ate in a day.” She said.

The school also took plates of snacks and breakfast foods to each kindergarten class every morning. They wasted very little.

“Sixty per cent of the households in this particular area are living in the bottom half of the after-tax income in Canada,” said Tait about her downtown catchment area.

She admits that number might be a couple of years old, but they have kids of all ages come down to the office daily needing an afternoon snack or lunch.

“Sometimes behaviour is linked to their hunger. We had one little guy, for example … we would see a complete turn around with him, he was just hungry,” Tait said.

Tait hopes that people will donate to Nutrition for Learning and The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Those two, and St. Vincent de Paul, located in St. John’s Roman Catholic Church sustain their food bin program.

Many of the community groups and programs are connected by the food bank. Tait was surprised to learn that St. Vincent de Paul also regularly receives food from the emergency food program.

Not only does the school get help from St. Vincent de Paul, they provide food as well. The food drive they run at St. John’s goes directly to them.

Tait said that some of their families give to the food drive, but also receive food from it. “Sometimes they’re giving the food that they are actually receiving,” Tait said.

Campbell said they have been talking about the connections between the more than 100 food programs the food bank supports, and explained how they all work together in partnership to support the community.

She said that last year more 600 food hampers were distributed to the St. John’s neighbourhood alone. On average, the food bank gives out 215 hampers in the region every day.

“There are pockets of need throughout the entire region,” Campbell said.

The responsibility of the food bank is to make sure all of the different programs and services have the food to give people.

More than 100 services benefit from food bank collection, which is why community involvement and donations are so important.

She said that families have to eat first, before they can deal with other challenges and issues. “Last year 32,000 people accessed some kind of emergency food assistance,” said Campbell.

She knows there isn’t a simple solution to poverty and ensuring food security, but said it starts with a conversation.

“We want everyone to be a part of the solution,” said Campbell.