Food Bank of Waterloo Region needs volunteers

Groups often do a lot extra like make T-shirts, write cheers and give prizes. “The volume in here … is like being at the fall fair,” said Morphy.

She said it is a great team-building activity for corporations who are looking to give something back to the community.

Once a year, over three days, the food bank holds the great food sort challenge. This year it will be held Oct. 17 to 19.

The food bank is challenging rival companies to compete against each other in teams of up to ten people and offering prizes for things like fastest food sorters and best team name.

Quadro Engineering has two teams competing against each other Oct. 19.

Heather Jacklin, executive assistant, said Quadro has been donating to the food bank for 15 years. Groups started participating in the sorting challenge two years ago.

“We were challenging ourselves to participate and raise awareness,” said Jacklin.

She said they started out organizing a Thanksgiving food drive every year, donating food items as well as cash. “Quadro itself would match the funds,” Jacklin said.

Sairoz Mohamed, human resources director Quadro, stemmed from their continued commitment to helping local charities that make a difference in the community. “They want us to go deep into a charity so there’s a meaningful impact,” Mohamed said.

Jacklin said they value the information they learn when they go to the food bank.

“It’s wonderful. They give us a tour of the food bank and some of the background about the need in the community,” said Jacklin.

The people at Quadro also hold employee lunches to support fundraisers, and have Christmas competitions. They raise food items and cash as a part of regular events.

She laughed about how employees brought in 100 pounds of potatoes to compete with other departments who were weighing food contributions.

“It’s good team building, and you know people are eager to give back to the community when they can,” Jacklin said.

Mohamed said they try to involve as many employees as possible. It connects them to each other, as well as the community they work in.

“You can rally everyone’s efforts around an initiative where they know they’re having an impact,” Mohamed said.

Earlier this year, engineers from Quadro stacked food items into the shape of a train to raise awareness for the Food Bank during the annual Canstruction event.

“It even had lights and sound,” said Jacklin.

They will be sorting food at the food bank, along with other companies and groups as part of the upcoming challenge, and know the work is greatly needed.

The volunteers enjoy their work there and want people to know it’s not just about the sorting.

Morphy said there is a real community spirit in the warehouse at 50 Alpine Court. “I have met my best friends volunteering,” said Morphy.

There are a lot of conversations and friendship building that happens over sorting food. “I think we give a lot, but we get so much in return,” she said.