Trailblazing — Women in Canada since 1867 is about every woman and is meant for everyone

They tried to be as inclusive as possible with regard to race and ethnicity, class, religion, and sexual orientation of women.

“In a sense, we have tried to highlight the diversity of women’s experience,” she said.

James Jensen, supervisor of collections and exhibits at the Waterloo Region Museum, said the exhibit is designed so that the pieces can be packed up and moved to different locations.

“It’s something typically done by really big museums throughout Canada,” he said.

This is an unusual project for The Waterloo Region Museum also because the content is about the entire country, and not just the region.

This massive undertaking took an advisory group, museum staff, and special tradespeople to create it.

“It’s not what people are going to expect to see,” said Jensen.

He explained there are visuals and text but also video, education, and interactive experiences.

“We’ve really tried to reinforce the experience of everyone in Canada,” he said.

Some topics addressed in sections of the exhibit are politics and activism, the body and gender, Indigenous issues, violence against women, and even contributions to sport.

“There’s actually a giant rod-hockey game that you can play,” said Jensen.

The figures are of real women ranging from historical to modern players.

People will get to try their hand at different occupations held by women as well, and can use a switchboard or typewriter and see how difficult chores like ironing were.

“There’s programming with our educators … they’ll actually take people through a job interview for a clerical worker in the '50s,” Jensen said.

The exhibit aims to share the experiences of real women like moms and friends and sisters, he said.

“We really do try to work in multi-functional teams to bring a variety of perspectives as we move forward and interact with the public,” said Jensen.

People learn in different ways, so the intent was to give them an immersive 3D experience without actually taking on a different environment. There is even a tabletop touch screen interactive for people to learn from.

Pieces were brought in, built, and even taken apart for this exhibit.

“There is a half a school bus stuffed into the gallery,” he said.

A theatre is set up inside it that will take people on a journey through the women’s movement to meetings and marches across Canada.

The idea came from a real bus that was a women’s liberation bookmobile called CORA, after pioneer suffragist E. Cora Hind. Women wanted to make women’s literature more available in small towns, so they drove out to them.

There is a display beside the bus of 350 pins from marches and organizations to connect the whole activism piece.

Jensen hopes people will be amazed and learn a lot about women from all walks of life and fields of endeavour.

“There will be these big towers with portraits of just women of all different ages and ethnic backgrounds and they’re just people,” Jensen said.

Every one of these women contributed.