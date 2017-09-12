The Little Leprechaun’s lucky charms still search for gold to support the K-W Multiple Myeloma March

Les was a former Waterloo Warrior, a Titan and played basketball internationally as a point guard in the Canadian Basketball Team. In 2016 his team won the gold medal at the World Masters Games in Torino, Italy. It was his third medal in the Masters since 2005.

His nickname, given to him from other players due to his height and mischievous personality, was The Little Leprechaun.

“He was always up to something, and he made everyone laugh” said his daughter Lisa Hall.

His diagnosis was a shock to family, friends and teammates. “There were 70 lesions in his skull,” said Slowikowski.

He first saw his doctor in October of 2016, and was immediately sent for testing. “It was about seven months. We know it was two years from start to finish,” said Hall.

Which means that he was playing basketball, travelling and working for almost the entire time he was sick.

“That’s the way Les was, very tenacious. He just kept going,” said Slowikowski.

He never retired, after being a schoolteacher and a basketball mentor and player he ran Clean Water Concepts with his wife and worked until the week before he went into hospice care at Innisfree House according to his family.

He always carried his agenda, and it still sits on the desk in their small apartment.

“It has been an absolute whirlwind,” said Slowikowski, referring to the past year.

Now their focus is on raising awareness about myeloma, a disease they had never even heard of.

They knew they wanted to name the fundraising team after Les, and decided on The Little Leprechaun’s Lucky Charms. Family and friends are all taking part in the Multiple Myeloma March this Saturday, including Les’s three sons and his grandchildren.

Sophia, Hall’s youngest child was born on St. Patrick’s Day, two years ago, and will be leading the march with her mother. She had a special relationship with her Papa.

“He’s going to see you (Lisa) … with your little one there,” Slowikowski comforted her daughter.

They use the number 777 for their team because of the reoccurrence of the number seven in their lives, including when Les passed away, Sunday, May 7 at 7 p.m. He was 70 years old.

Hall commented on the signs she sees and takes comfort from. She sees the correlation between leprechauns searching for gold, and her father striving for gold medals.

She also hopes to continue their search for “gold” to support the march, this year and in the future. Hall and Slowikowski both plan to contribute regularly to myeloma research and advocacy.

For more information about the march or to donate, visit myelomacanada.ca.