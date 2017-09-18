'Hidden Valley Revealed' inspires community to protect natural area

The dream Daphne Nicholls had of revealing the real Hidden Valley in an art exhibit has finally been achieved at the Homer Watson House and Gallery.
The opening held Sunday at Doon area museum was well attended by local field naturalists and Grand Valley Trail members as well as artists, family and friends.
Daphne’s husband Gord Nicholls said this was the second show she had organized over the years and a lot of planning went into it before her death. Although Daphne was fighting ovarian cancer, she still made Hidden Valley and this exhibit a priority.
“I think she would be just tremendously pleased,” said Nicholls.
He said Daphne wanted to use art to inspire others about the significance of the natural area in the heart of Kitchener.
Executive curator Faith Hieblinger became involved when Daphne and former city councillor Jean Haalboom came to her at the gallery.
She said that Daphne was passionate about this project as well as the continuing protection of Hidden Valley from road and other developments.
“She gave me instructions the week she passed,” said Hieblinger.
Although Daphne is now gone, she has three pieces in the exhibit. One has special significance to recent changes in the area.
Neil Taylor, friend and local environmentalist, said Daphne would be dismayed to learn one of her favourite wildflowers has been destroyed in the creation of a newly cultivated area. “The fringed gentian is gone,” said Taylor.
Taylor has actively fought for the Hidden Valley for more than 40 years and it was special to him to act as a juror for the show.
Guest curator Ralf Wall was also a juror for the exhibit and said that choosing the 43 final works out of the 90 submitted was difficult.
“It’s not just about technical skill. It’s the indefinable spirit of it,” Wall said.
He chose pieces based on the feeling portrayed, and whether it reminded him of the places he knows so well in the area.
“It’s a great place for inspiration,” Wall said.
If the city decides to extend roads, or private landowners make changes to their properties, much of it could be gone.
“The show is to get people talking about this and to bring awareness,” said Hieblinger.
Coun. Yvonne Fernandes attended the exhibit and mentioned making a community plan.
“We have to have a balance. We want to protect Hidden Valley but also we want people to know about its beauty,” said Fernandes.
Taylor shared that many people have actively tried to protect this local land.
“We wrote letters, attended city and regional council meetings. That effort continues,” he said.
He also made a commitment to Daphne to introduce local artists to the area any way he could.
“She even called and emailed me when she was sick,” Taylor said.
He wanted to thank Daphne for being an inspiration to so many. Submissions to the exhibit came form all over the area — Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Puslinch, New Dundee, St. Jacobs and more.
It was a team effort to put this exhibit together, and it will take the entire community to protect the local lands.
People can view original paintings inspired by Hidden Valley until Oct. 22 during regular admission hours at the Homer Watson House and Gallery, Tuesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The dream Daphne Nicholls had of revealing the real Hidden Valley in an art exhibit has finally been achieved at the Homer Watson House and Gallery.
The opening held Sunday at Doon area museum was well attended by local field naturalists and Grand Valley Trail members as well as artists, family and friends.
Daphne’s husband Gord Nicholls said this was the second show she had organized over the years and a lot of planning went into it before her death. Although Daphne was fighting ovarian cancer, she still made Hidden Valley and this exhibit a priority.
“I think she would be just tremendously pleased,” said Nicholls.
He said Daphne wanted to use art to inspire others about the significance of the natural area in the heart of Kitchener.
Executive curator Faith Hieblinger became involved when Daphne and former city councillor Jean Haalboom came to her at the gallery.
She said that Daphne was passionate about this project as well as the continuing protection of Hidden Valley from road and other developments.
“She gave me instructions the week she passed,” said Hieblinger.
Although Daphne is now gone, she has three pieces in the exhibit. One has special significance to recent changes in the area.
Neil Taylor, friend and local environmentalist, said Daphne would be dismayed to learn one of her favourite wildflowers has been destroyed in the creation of a newly cultivated area. “The fringed gentian is gone,” said Taylor.
Taylor has actively fought for the Hidden Valley for more than 40 years and it was special to him to act as a juror for the show.
Guest curator Ralf Wall was also a juror for the exhibit and said that choosing the 43 final works out of the 90 submitted was difficult.
“It’s not just about technical skill. It’s the indefinable spirit of it,” Wall said.
He chose pieces based on the feeling portrayed, and whether it reminded him of the places he knows so well in the area.
“It’s a great place for inspiration,” Wall said.
If the city decides to extend roads, or private landowners make changes to their properties, much of it could be gone.
“The show is to get people talking about this and to bring awareness,” said Hieblinger.
Coun. Yvonne Fernandes attended the exhibit and mentioned making a community plan.
“We have to have a balance. We want to protect Hidden Valley but also we want people to know about its beauty,” said Fernandes.
Taylor shared that many people have actively tried to protect this local land.
“We wrote letters, attended city and regional council meetings. That effort continues,” he said.
He also made a commitment to Daphne to introduce local artists to the area any way he could.
“She even called and emailed me when she was sick,” Taylor said.
He wanted to thank Daphne for being an inspiration to so many. Submissions to the exhibit came form all over the area — Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Puslinch, New Dundee, St. Jacobs and more.
It was a team effort to put this exhibit together, and it will take the entire community to protect the local lands.
People can view original paintings inspired by Hidden Valley until Oct. 22 during regular admission hours at the Homer Watson House and Gallery, Tuesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The dream Daphne Nicholls had of revealing the real Hidden Valley in an art exhibit has finally been achieved at the Homer Watson House and Gallery.
The opening held Sunday at Doon area museum was well attended by local field naturalists and Grand Valley Trail members as well as artists, family and friends.
Daphne’s husband Gord Nicholls said this was the second show she had organized over the years and a lot of planning went into it before her death. Although Daphne was fighting ovarian cancer, she still made Hidden Valley and this exhibit a priority.
“I think she would be just tremendously pleased,” said Nicholls.
He said Daphne wanted to use art to inspire others about the significance of the natural area in the heart of Kitchener.
Executive curator Faith Hieblinger became involved when Daphne and former city councillor Jean Haalboom came to her at the gallery.
She said that Daphne was passionate about this project as well as the continuing protection of Hidden Valley from road and other developments.
“She gave me instructions the week she passed,” said Hieblinger.
Although Daphne is now gone, she has three pieces in the exhibit. One has special significance to recent changes in the area.
Neil Taylor, friend and local environmentalist, said Daphne would be dismayed to learn one of her favourite wildflowers has been destroyed in the creation of a newly cultivated area. “The fringed gentian is gone,” said Taylor.
Taylor has actively fought for the Hidden Valley for more than 40 years and it was special to him to act as a juror for the show.
Guest curator Ralf Wall was also a juror for the exhibit and said that choosing the 43 final works out of the 90 submitted was difficult.
“It’s not just about technical skill. It’s the indefinable spirit of it,” Wall said.
He chose pieces based on the feeling portrayed, and whether it reminded him of the places he knows so well in the area.
“It’s a great place for inspiration,” Wall said.
If the city decides to extend roads, or private landowners make changes to their properties, much of it could be gone.
“The show is to get people talking about this and to bring awareness,” said Hieblinger.
Coun. Yvonne Fernandes attended the exhibit and mentioned making a community plan.
“We have to have a balance. We want to protect Hidden Valley but also we want people to know about its beauty,” said Fernandes.
Taylor shared that many people have actively tried to protect this local land.
“We wrote letters, attended city and regional council meetings. That effort continues,” he said.
He also made a commitment to Daphne to introduce local artists to the area any way he could.
“She even called and emailed me when she was sick,” Taylor said.
He wanted to thank Daphne for being an inspiration to so many. Submissions to the exhibit came form all over the area — Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Puslinch, New Dundee, St. Jacobs and more.
It was a team effort to put this exhibit together, and it will take the entire community to protect the local lands.
People can view original paintings inspired by Hidden Valley until Oct. 22 during regular admission hours at the Homer Watson House and Gallery, Tuesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.