'Hidden Valley Revealed' inspires community to protect natural area

Taylor has actively fought for the Hidden Valley for more than 40 years and it was special to him to act as a juror for the show.

Guest curator Ralf Wall was also a juror for the exhibit and said that choosing the 43 final works out of the 90 submitted was difficult.

“It’s not just about technical skill. It’s the indefinable spirit of it,” Wall said.

He chose pieces based on the feeling portrayed, and whether it reminded him of the places he knows so well in the area.

“It’s a great place for inspiration,” Wall said.

If the city decides to extend roads, or private landowners make changes to their properties, much of it could be gone.

“The show is to get people talking about this and to bring awareness,” said Hieblinger.

Coun. Yvonne Fernandes attended the exhibit and mentioned making a community plan.

“We have to have a balance. We want to protect Hidden Valley but also we want people to know about its beauty,” said Fernandes.

Taylor shared that many people have actively tried to protect this local land.

“We wrote letters, attended city and regional council meetings. That effort continues,” he said.

He also made a commitment to Daphne to introduce local artists to the area any way he could.

“She even called and emailed me when she was sick,” Taylor said.

He wanted to thank Daphne for being an inspiration to so many. Submissions to the exhibit came form all over the area — Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Puslinch, New Dundee, St. Jacobs and more.

It was a team effort to put this exhibit together, and it will take the entire community to protect the local lands.

People can view original paintings inspired by Hidden Valley until Oct. 22 during regular admission hours at the Homer Watson House and Gallery, Tuesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.