Canadian Student Leadership Conference needs support in drive to help the Food Bank

Inspired by a long-standing relationship with the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, Millar hopes to share with the students the importance of finding a way to solve hunger.

“We’re hoping to kick off the region’s fall food drive and really collect an amazing amount of food,” he said.

Students will be stationed at 200 local grocery stores collecting food donations, and also walking around neighbourhoods.

“We hope kids go back to their schools … and have the experience needed to run a food drive or take that cause up in their own communities,” Millar said.

The food bank is providing resources and sharing information about the need for food assistance programs in the region. Millar said the kids will learn about the backgrounds of these programs and hopefully be inspired by them.

Their plan is to showcase the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit Waterloo is known for.

Millar said they have 40 workshops being offered by different startups and companies.

“You can be an innovative leader, you can be innovative with social justice issues, you can be innovative with tech,” he said.

Maybe these students can find some new ways to combat hunger.

“We are excited. We think it’s going to be a good experience for our kids and hopefully help the community as well,” Millar said.

Wendi Campbell, executive director of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region said having 1,000 students help with the food drive is a great way to motivate and inspire the entire community.

“Community involvement is such an important component of leadership. We are thrilled that the Canadian Student Leadership Conference chose the Food Bank,” Campbell said.

“These donations will support and impact the lives of more than 32,000 people.”

To learn more about hosting student leaders, visit cslc2017.studentleadership.ca.



