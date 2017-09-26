There are many ways to donate to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region during Oktoberfest and Thanksgiving

“Yes we distribute cookies … but that’s important too,” said Campbell. It’s nice to be able to have luxury items as well, she said.

The Food Bank uses financial donations to purchase items and fill in the gaps, but also to make sure they can get the food out to the places that need it. They make sure they have trucks on the road and a well-maintained warehouse, cooler, and freezer for the food.

“It’s a really good balance of food donations and financial [contributions] that make this system work,” said Campbell.

Some items are needed more and sometimes change. They can be found on their website thefoodbank.ca.

Right now, the top food items listed are peanut butter, beans in sauce, canned fish, canned fruit, and cold cereal.

People can take donations to grocery stores, fire halls, and police stations or fill the bags that will be going to homes next week, Campbell said.

One major event where donations can be made is the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving day parade on Monday, Oct. 9.

Oktoberfest president Margo Jones said the Onkle Hans Food Drive takes place during the actual parade, at the beginning and the end.

“Local radio people and volunteers push carts from Sobeys … collecting all the food people have brought as well as collecting money,” Jones said.

Jones said she is thankful for the community members who come out and not only support Oktoberfest, but the Food Bank as well.

“Just last year at the parade we collected 9,943 pounds of food. In addition, there was $11,400 in cash provided. That’s a huge amount,” Jones said.

In more than 20 years, the Onkle Hans Food Drive has collected 1.3 million pounds of food in total.

Miss Oktoberfest contestants actually go and volunteer at the Food Bank as well.

“I think it’s a real eye-opener for those ladies,” Jones said.

She stressed the need to set an example for young people, and thinks that’s why donating at the parade with your family is so great.

“You’re showing your kids that this is something special,” she said.

For more information or to donate online, visit Oktoberfest.ca.