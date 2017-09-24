Big medical bill for family despite travel insurance

"I am really just ready to forget about it all. I said I don't have the energy to deal with this any more. Let's just take whatever little bit of money they're going to give us," said Herbert.

"That's what the insurance companies want — to just burn people out until they don't deal with it anymore."

Members of the military in Calgary rallied and donated $25,000 to offset the costs. Herbert said the family would prefer to donate that money back to the Military Family Resource Centre.

Her father was lucky he had family at home to come to his rescue, she said.

"What would the insurance do for somebody who wasn't as well equipped ... and didn't have the finances?" Herbert asked. "It could put somebody on the street so easily and that's what's so shocking for us."

Allianz declined an interview but did issue a statement.

"We can confirm that the expenses submitted for this travel emergency, which were eligible under the policy, were both approved and fully reimbursed up to the maximum amount of coverage available for each applicable benefit," wrote Dan Keon, senior director of market management for Allianz Global Assistance.

The president of the Consumers' Association of Canada said there's little doubt insurance companies look for excuses not to pay out.

"People can be forgiven for assuming that they are looking for any excuse and every excuse if you will," Bruce Cran said from Vancouver. "That's a tendency that's there and ... that in itself should be dealt with."

A professor at the Bissett School of Business at Mount Royal University said Allianz provides one of the least expensive travel insurances. That means plenty of exclusions on coverage.

"People purchase the tickets to give themselves peace of mind ... but it's not necessarily the best insurance," said Frank Cotae.

"The cautionary tale for anyone that may be out there is to read the policy."

Herbert has learned a lesson.

"I would not take out a travel insurance policy without having my lawyer and my doctor both go over it."

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press