Better with You campaign shows how families face Down syndrome

“It was very much as you are, and I was blown away by how much I could catch in 15 minutes of their lives,” said Gauld-Camilleri. “This year I felt it was really important to show the families behind all these children.”

It was also capturing the things that families do on an everyday basis and how normal that life is with a special needs child. If anything, she found that the siblings and others were even more compassionate and loving with a family member who had challenges.

It’s why Tara Hart and her family participated. Her three-year-old daughter Noelle has Down syndrome but as the youngest of five children she gets more than her fair share of attention from her older siblings.

“This is our normal,” said Hart, who moved to the community three years ago and found the support they needed at Down syndrome Society. “I think that people sometimes feel sorry for us and think that our life is so hard.

“But it is just life, and it’s just like everyone else's life.”

Hart said she hopes that people who see the campaign that officially kicks off on Oct. 1, or who purchase this year’s calendar in support of the programming and supports provided by the local Down syndrome Society, see the reality they live with.

“We don’t walk around all day all sad and tired, and stressed out all the time any more so than any other family,” said Hart. “Anybody who has kids is dealing with that.

“Sure, sometimes we might have more appointments but other people have typical kids with an illness or a speech delay — we all have something to deal with.

“People are more alike than different.”

Gauld-Camilleri said the differences are minimal and the things we share are universal — like love.

“The differences melt away,” she said. “The children with Down syndrome do the same things other children do — they’re all the same.”

For more information about the Better With You project, or to purchase a calendar, visit www.wrdss.ca.

