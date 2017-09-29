'Awkward Family Photos' featured in TheMuseum's new exhibit 'Model Citizens'

Bender, a screenwriter who wrote Not Another Teen Movie, met with his writing partner for lunch that day and they laughed about it. That is how Awkward Family Photos started.

He stressed that when he and Doug Chernack set up the website in 2009, it was very basic, and they had no idea how to handle the traffic it got overnight.

“It went from five hits on the website, from probably just us in one day, to 10,000 the next, and 20,000 by the end of the week,” Bender said.

This was thanks to a friend he had in radio the idea took on a life of its own.

He said they were working on a movie at the time and had to hide the secret of what they were really up to.

“I’d like to say, looking back, that it was an amazing, incredible experience. It was, but it was also really stressful,” Bender said.

Soon their whirlwind adventure landed them a book deal. Then another. Now he said the idea has its own travel exhibition.

The exhibition is an extension of the website and social media platforms. They were approached originally by a museum in Wisconsin called the John Michael Kohler Arts Centre to set up an exhibit and started to pick photos to show and put the idea together.

It grew from about 40 to 200 licensed image. After the initial showing, they also incorporated awkward and antique frames and settings.

“It’s broken up into milestones of families … and all the things we experience as families,” said Bender.

They built the exhibition around themes like mom and dad, holidays and siblings. Bender calls it a definite statement about the family experience.

Katelynn Dietrich, curator at TheMusuem, said everyone finds something different in the photos.

As she was unpacking the pictures, she wondered what was awkward about some of them, until she took a closer look.

“There’s one in particular called Eye Contact, and it looks like a happy family … then suddenly you realize they’re sitting on a person on the couch so you can see eyes in the bottom corner,” she laughed.

She said the exhibition showcases trends from different time periods that are difficult to understand the motivation for now, like a posed portrait of a person with a floating head beside them.

“The exhibition is great because it does have photos all the way from the 1960s, and it has photos from 2015,” Dietrich said.

Making connections as a family is a key theme in this show. She hopes people will connect with each other and reminisce about their own childhoods. It’s about the shared experience.

“We are an unmuseum, so we’re not a typical museum,” said Dietrich.

Patrons can take photos in the space and are encouraged to post them on Twitter with the hashtag #ModelCitizensKW.

“We’re also launching KW’s Awkward Family Photos in partnership with The Beat. We are looking for people to submit their photos and the winner will be getting a museum after dark membership,” Dietrich said.

Model Citizens includes two different shows, Awkward Family Photos and Whose Reality Is it?, by local photographer Joan Sanger, who shows the implications of digital devices on society through her shots.

“With Model Citizens, the whole point is to disconnect from technology for a few minutes,” Dietrich said.

The public can also submit photos on Instagram, with the Model Citizens hashtag, of disengaged people on their smartphones. The images will be displayed at TheMuseum. For more information visit themuseum.ca.



