Resource centre reopens in Grand River Hospital's cancer centre

It was the personal stories of the people in the cancer centre on Thursday that made the need for resources clear.
Many involved with the reopening of the J. Wesley Graham Patient and Family Resource Centre in Grand River Hospital’s cancer centre had a compelling reason.
Beth Wilson, who lost her mother to cancer and fought breast cancer herself, spoke of biopsies, surgery and treatment she received in the hospital ensuring her survival.
“Or maybe it was having the information and resources that I needed,” she said.
She knew patients at the cancer centre need up-to-date information on their diagnoses, treatments and lifestyles. Now more than 2,000 people will have access to the resource centre thanks to her idea, and the partnership between the Grand River Hospital, the Grand River Hospital Foundation and the Kitchener Public Library (KPL).
Patients and families have a special library card in order to access books, iPads and online material that they can take with them to their treatments. They can also use a regular KPL card if they have one.
As the chair of the patient and family advisory council Wilson hears many people’s stories and wanted for them to have more support.
“It’s an incredible thing to see your vision take hold and come to fruition,” Wilson said.
Justine Ferguson, registered nurse, said she got involved with the project after the initial idea.
“The vision was really to change it (the resource centre) into a space that’s bright and welcoming,” she said.
Now with the help of volunteers, librarians and even students from the University of Waterloo, patients will have a lot of help navigating through materials and online articles.
“EnTECH (club) at the university approached us, very excited about being able to provide digital literacy to some of our patients and make sure they do good internet searches and find valuable information,” Ferguson said.
Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said getting information is important throughout all stages of a patient’s illness.
“It’s also important that you are able to use reading as therapy … so there are books there that are leisure books too,” Vrbanovic said.
Marlene Kipfer (Graham), daughter of computer scientist and professor Wes Graham, said that after her father’s death from cancer in 1999 the family decided to donate funds.
“I think my dad would have been very happy about it (the reopening) … He was all about empowering people to do their own research and have their own tools available for them to be able to plan out their future,” said Kipfer.
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky spoke about his own connection to Graham, who he had as a teacher at the University of Waterloo.
He said that Graham even took time to speak with his wife Susan about her father’s cancer diagnosis when they were students.
Jaworsky said that the hospital was where Graham faced his struggles and now he is able to help people there.
“What really I think today is about is Prof. Graham’s continuous teaching through Kitchener Public Library,” Jaworsky said.
