Resource centre reopens in Grand River Hospital's cancer centre

Now with the help of volunteers, librarians and even students from the University of Waterloo, patients will have a lot of help navigating through materials and online articles.

“EnTECH (club) at the university approached us, very excited about being able to provide digital literacy to some of our patients and make sure they do good internet searches and find valuable information,” Ferguson said.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said getting information is important throughout all stages of a patient’s illness.

“It’s also important that you are able to use reading as therapy … so there are books there that are leisure books too,” Vrbanovic said.

Marlene Kipfer (Graham), daughter of computer scientist and professor Wes Graham, said that after her father’s death from cancer in 1999 the family decided to donate funds.

“I think my dad would have been very happy about it (the reopening) … He was all about empowering people to do their own research and have their own tools available for them to be able to plan out their future,” said Kipfer.

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky spoke about his own connection to Graham, who he had as a teacher at the University of Waterloo.

He said that Graham even took time to speak with his wife Susan about her father’s cancer diagnosis when they were students.

Jaworsky said that the hospital was where Graham faced his struggles and now he is able to help people there.

“What really I think today is about is Prof. Graham’s continuous teaching through Kitchener Public Library,” Jaworsky said.