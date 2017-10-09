Local women go to India to educate girls about menstruation and provide them with handmade, reusable supplies

“We’ve included in the kits washcloths and soap as well. We want to make sure they understand the risks of infection and the daily care for themselves,” Trinh said.

There is also a Ziploc bag that they will encourage the girls to wash their products in.

Trinh said that being able to educate the girls is very important to them. They are going to two different homes for children. One is called the REACH home in Pune, which is run by the Visram family from Kitchener. The other is the Asha Sadan Rescue Home in Mumbai.

“This one is an orphanage and it’s actually where I was adopted from 27 years ago, so I’m going back for the first time,” said Shamim.

She said she has many memories from before she was adopted at the age of five, but it has been so long, she thinks she will see everything as if it was the first time.

“I’m nervous. I’m not sure exactly how I’m going to feel. I’m waiting to get there and experience it,” Shamim said.

She said her family is very excited for her to be going back, not just to see where she is from, but also to help people at the same time.

“I think our ultimate goal is to give a sense of hope and dignity,” said Alysha. She said that Shamim’s story is inspiring, and having someone return to this orphanage will be a great example for the children.

When they decided to make the trip, the women got in contact with educators and facilitators at the homes. They were very supportive and said they could use the help.

“We are hopeful this will have a positive outcome,” said Shamim.

Shamim said there are many ways people can help Days For Girls — men, too. They didn’t know how to sew before they started this project a year ago, but they picked up the skills quickly.

“It’s not just about sewing. There’s always a job for someone,” said Alysha.

In the future, they hope to make more kits and maybe go to other countries. They will still donate their time and skills to helping other campaigns, and they are interested in making postpartum kits for women as well.

Days For Girls Waterloo Ontario Canada is on Facebook and can be followed for updates and information. Donations to this cause can be made at canadahelps.org/en/charities/days-for-girls-canada-society.