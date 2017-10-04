Naloxone deployment saving lives: WRPS

Waterloo Regional Police say their deployment of naloxone to front line officers is saving lives.

The Police Services Board learned Wednesday that since the rollout of naloxone, the overdose antidote, to front line officers in May, the spray has been used 14 times, each time reviving the person suffering from an overdose.

Two of those doses went to officers who experienced symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure.

Despite the small sample size, police have seen a decrease in overdose deaths that lead them to believe the deployment has been successful.

“Opioids continue to be a concern for us,” said Kevin Thaler, deputy chief of operations for WRPS.

The number of opioid deaths peaked in March and April, at eight. In May and July, there were five; and in June and August, that number was down to just three.

The total number of overdoses from May to August has hovered between 40 and 43, while the highest spike of the year came in January, which saw 67 reported cases.

It was reported that by of the end of August there have been 44 fatal overdoses in the region in 2017. That year-to-date number has already surpassed last year’s total of 38.

For the last number of years, police both regionally and nationally have been battling against the distribution of the highly-toxic fentanyl. The powerful opioid is estimated to be 50 times stronger than heroin.

Since the police started carrying out naloxone in May, there have been calls in the community to have the drug more accessible. The most recent example is when Waterloo Region District School Board trustee Cindy Watson urged education officials to have naloxone available at all public schools in the region.