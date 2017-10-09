Safe access zones would help patients at Freeport feel more secure

The province is forwarding legislation to create safe access zones to protect any location or health care provider involved in abortion care in Ontario.

For Freeport Hospital, this may mean the end of the 40 Days for Life protest that happens every fall. This protest, going on right now, affects patients and staff at the centre according to Lindsey Butcher, executive director at SHORE Centre.

The new legislation would allow the hospital to apply for a 150-metre safe access zone, so it would push the protesters a significant distance away from the clinic. “We’re hoping that patients would be able to come in the other side and totally avoid the protest,” said Butcher.

She said maybe the protesters would then realize what they were doing was not effective and move on to something else.

“We respect their right to freedom of expression, but what this law does is provide a nice balance between their right and a patient's right to access health care privately,” said Butcher.

She said in Kitchener the protests aren’t as bad as the ones in cities where the public have access to clinic doors right from the sidewalk. At Freeport, the patients don’t have to have face-to-face contact.

“It can get quite extreme and we know in the past people have attacked abortion clinics, attacked abortion providers,” she said. Butcher also mentioned a woman getting spit on in Ottawa just this past summer while on her way to access an abortion.

There are many tactics used in these protests, and people may even misrepresent themselves and say they are providing counselling service to get women to go to another location.

SHORE Centre helps women make informed decisions concerning their sexual health, providing counselling to women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.

“Many of the women that we support haven’t told anyone else in their life that they’ve made this decision. They feel really judged and stigmatized already for making this choice, and then to have to drive by complete strangers who are standing there essentially in complete judgment of them. It’s upsetting,” said Butcher.