Parenting Now website to launch Oct. 21 and focus on the parenting experience

“Conversation does make a big difference. A lot of times we just want to say it out loud, be heard and understood, not judged,” said McGregor.

She realizes that parenting is learned through trying things, failing and trying again. Informal conversations between parents can provide support and ideas. McGregor said parents don’t necessarily want tried and true methods, but just for someone to say they will get through it.

“It’s not an expert approach, it’s a 'we’re all in this together' type of approach,” said McGregor.

Parents can read about the experienced parents that are online and choose who they would like to speak to through the website.

“I asked the parents to talk about what their parenting experiences are and what their vulnerabilities are,” said McGregor.

Teresa Wikkerink, parenting lead, said they are working hard to train the experienced parents before the official launch.

“We have such a range of parents with a variety of experiences and cultural backgrounds,” Wikkerink said.

She said they do mock conversations and practice with situations with each other. “It’s more about mentoring than teaching,” she said.

They are trying to avoid giving unwanted advice and using words like 'help'. Asking someone what would work for them is much better.

The website will focus on the parenting experience and not child behaviour. McGregor said it’s a subtle difference, but an important one.

“It means the parent is important,” she said.

She said that's why they decided to call their launch a celebration of parenting, and she hopes many people will come. There will be some child-related activities and information, and children are welcome. But it’s mainly about connecting parents, sharing resources and having fun.

“We’re really excited about the launch. This is what we’ve been gearing up for since January,” said McGregor.

The website will be active after the ribbon-cutting Oct. 21, and everyone is encouraged to come to the Family Centre at 65 Hanson Ave., Kitchener, from 2-4 p.m. The Parenting Now staff can also be reached on Facebook and Twitter.