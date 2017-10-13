Safe access would help patients feel more secure, but may violate freedom of expression

She believes the No. 1 right is the right to life, and said she wants to encourage women to explore adoption and not force parenting on anyone.

Butcher explained that SHORE Centre helps women make informed decisions and provides birth options and education.

“Many of the women that we support haven’t told anyone else in their life that they’ve made this decision. They feel really judged and stigmatized already for making this choice, and then to have to drive by complete strangers who are standing there essentially in complete judgment of them. It’s upsetting,” said Butcher.

Brownrigg disagrees, saying the assumption that women are going in of their own free will could be wrong.

“Our experience is that many, many women are actually being coerced to go in … Women do come back with their children and say, I saw your sign and you saved this child’s life,” Brownrigg said. Those messages strengthen their convictions and drive them to continue their work.

“It’s a deeply stressful and sometimes a fearful time, and a girl or woman is absolutely overwhelmed. She thinks this is her quick fix answer. Abortion has psychological repercussions as well as physical, and it’s not an easy answer,” said Brownrigg.

She said 40 Days For Life does not hold graphic images, shout or prevent anyone from accessing the hospitals. They are often across the street on sidewalks, standing silently.

At Freeport, people do stand across the street peacefully, but the history of other pro-life protests has some staff and doctors concerned. Family doctors are worried about being targeted by protesters as well.

“The abortion pill has just become available in August and we’ve been meeting with different doctors to talk to them about becoming providers of it within their own family practice to their patients” said Butcher. “One of their main concerns is that protesters might start showing up at their family practices or even at their own homes.”

Butcher hopes that protesters in the future will volunteer their time to other efforts.

“We have people outside for 12 hours a day for 40 days. Imagine those volunteer hours in the community, the changes they could make,” she said.

Brownrigg said people volunteer their time because they believe in this cause. She also said this proposed legislation is a violation of the freedom of expression and the Campaign Life Coalition has sought legal counsel to fight it.

“If this legislation passes, I think it will be challenged,” said Brownrigg.