Lowe's donation to food bank means upgrades to building, garden and patio

Wendi Campbell, executive director of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region was excited about this unique idea.

She said the corporate donation would allow for a team from Lowe’s to go to the food bank and clean up the facility, the gardens and patio, and work on the food sorting room.

“When we think about food bank donations and food bank partnerships we typically think of food or transportation … for us there’s so much more to our operation,” said Campbell.

She said they have a building to run and staff and volunteers to take care of.

“It’s mainly to keep it safe for them and make it a welcoming space,” she said.

This is Lowe’s area of expertise and their products, and Campbell joked they don’t have a home renovations team at the food bank.

Malcolm Parks, divisional vice-president of operation for Lowe’s Canada Big Box said they are an experienced home improvement company focused on helping customers love where they live.

“Our solutions-based merchandizing is constantly changing with our customers and we’re committed to delivering the services, the value and the support they require to maintain and improve their homes,” said Parks.

He also said they have over 40,000 products in the new store with thousands more online.

He mentioned the new store has a broader assortment of seasonal products, home and construction items.

“On the contractor side of the business we offer an enhanced experience, our contractor rewards program and access to the drive-thru lumber yard,” said Parks.

He said the transition from a Rona Home and Garden to the new Lowe’s store took a tremendous effort and the staff did everything in 16-20 weeks while keeping the store open.

“We shut the store down for five hours during the whole process,” said Sindwani.

That one afternoon was something that didn’t go unnoticed by Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, who has tried to stop by that day to do some shopping. He said he recognized the commitment they had because they only shut the store down to keep staff informed and offer training for all the changes.

He said he was pleased with the new merchandise when he came back to see the store.

“I was here the other day, and some of you may know I’m a bit of a Disney nut, and you had some great Disney stuff,” he said to the staff.

He is now the proud owner of Mickey Mouse dressed as Santa.