Lowe's donation to food bank means upgrades to building, garden and patio

The new Lowe’s on Ottawa Street officially opened with a board cutting and a bang of confetti Thursday morning after announcements and many thanks during the conversion from the former Rona store.
The expanded store represents an investment of $4.3 million into the local economy, and created 45 new jobs.
Many of those staff members and people from the community were on hand at the event to celebrate a donation of $5,000 made by the corporation to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.
The surprise was that the staff at Lowe’s made a donation of their own.
Store manager Summet Sindwani said they were inspired by the work done at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region and people wanted to help out in their own way. He said he was thrilled to announce their donation of an additional $2,200.
“I’m proud to be part of such an amazing team,” said Sindwani.
He said it was crazy the money they raised in just a few weeks, while converting the store.
“Fundraising was everything form a chili cook-off to baking cookies, selling chocolate and having barbecues,” said Sindwani.
The money donated by Lowe’s Canada will go toward work on the building at the food bank, and the private funds raised by staff will go toward food, he explained.
“The cool thing is it’s going to be a partnership and we’re going to be in the community helping them, and we’re going to have fun doing it,” said Sindwani.
Wendi Campbell, executive director of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region was excited about this unique idea.
She said the corporate donation would allow for a team from Lowe’s to go to the food bank and clean up the facility, the gardens and patio, and work on the food sorting room.
“When we think about food bank donations and food bank partnerships we typically think of food or transportation … for us there’s so much more to our operation,” said Campbell.
She said they have a building to run and staff and volunteers to take care of.
“It’s mainly to keep it safe for them and make it a welcoming space,” she said.
This is Lowe’s area of expertise and their products, and Campbell joked they don’t have a home renovations team at the food bank.
Malcolm Parks, divisional vice-president of operation for Lowe’s Canada Big Box said they are an experienced home improvement company focused on helping customers love where they live.
“Our solutions-based merchandizing is constantly changing with our customers and we’re committed to delivering the services, the value and the support they require to maintain and improve their homes,” said Parks.
He also said they have over 40,000 products in the new store with thousands more online.
He mentioned the new store has a broader assortment of seasonal products, home and construction items.
“On the contractor side of the business we offer an enhanced experience, our contractor rewards program and access to the drive-thru lumber yard,” said Parks.
He said the transition from a Rona Home and Garden to the new Lowe’s store took a tremendous effort and the staff did everything in 16-20 weeks while keeping the store open.
“We shut the store down for five hours during the whole process,” said Sindwani.
That one afternoon was something that didn’t go unnoticed by Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, who has tried to stop by that day to do some shopping. He said he recognized the commitment they had because they only shut the store down to keep staff informed and offer training for all the changes.
He said he was pleased with the new merchandise when he came back to see the store.
“I was here the other day, and some of you may know I’m a bit of a Disney nut, and you had some great Disney stuff,” he said to the staff.
He is now the proud owner of Mickey Mouse dressed as Santa.
