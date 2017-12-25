A look back at 2017 with MP Harold Albrecht

What were some steps you took to tackle this issue?

First, we reached out to as many constituents as we could. We held roundtable discussions; we heard from as many people as we could. Then we summarized the input and submitted the proposal to Finance Minister (Bill) Morneau, who received the same overall feedback from about 350 ridings across the country.*

What did you learn this year as a politician, or even as a person?

Well, like I mentioned, I’m meeting and interacting with new people every day, making no two days alike. So every day I’m learning something new from the experiences of people around Kitchener-Conestoga and even people from around the world I’m getting the opportunity to meet in Ottawa.

How do you feel about the level of political engagement from the people of Kitchener-Conestoga?

On our end, we’re always reaching out and bringing people together at community events to discuss the issues and where both myself and others can be engaged. From the turnouts at the events and the discussions we’ve had, I’d say we’re very engaged, and our office is certainly welcoming to the input we receive.

What issues will be your priority for 2018?

Our biggest one is to keep federal spending under control. The current Liberal government continues to increase the debt and deficit, and as a result we’re paying $25 billion a year in interest payments.

What is something that you’re hoping to do to address this problem?

We have to restrain unnecessary spending, like the $10.5 million spent to the payout of [Omar] Khadr**. We’re hoping to control aspects of the spending like this.

What do you think the future holds for the rural townships of Wilmot and Wellesley?

They’re both in such good shape already with the fantastic infrastructure they have as well as the great local political leadership guiding them forward. The future looks very bright.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

It’s still got to be interacting with the constituents, talking to them, and learning all that I can.

Now putting all the work aside, how are you unwinding during the holidays?

I’ve taken a few days off where I have no travel or any events planned. I’m hoping to just stay at home, perhaps do some cross-country [skiing] or snowshoeing, and just spend time with my family. That last one’s the biggest. I don’t get nearly enough time with them, so it’ll be great to go to a few of the grandchildren’s hockey tournaments and have a nice family Christmas.

*On Dec. 13, Finance Minister Morneau and the federal government unveiled a new proposal to curb “income sprinkling,” a tax-planning measure that shifts income of small businesses to family members in a lower tax bracket as a way to reduce taxes owed. Morneau outlined that there are “clear tests” for family members passing revenue to other family members working in the small business.

**In July this year, the Canadian government reached a $10.5-million settlement in a lawsuit with Canadian citizen Omar Khadr and officially apologized for the “oppressive circumstances” he was put under during his 10 years at the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay. In 2002, Khadr pleaded guilty to the murder of U.S. army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Speer and other war crime charges, then later retracted his plea and sued the Canadian government for infringing his rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.