MPP Fife excited for change

Another health-related issue important to Fife is the need for more off-load nurses at hospitals. These nurses are responsible for signing in patients who are brought into hospital by ambulance and caring for them while they wait to be admitted to emergency rooms.

Paramedics have to wait for their patients to be signed for by these nurses, or alternately wait for them to be triaged. This means less paramedics are answering calls, and it slows down response times. Fife brought this issue forward and has asked for more funding in support of the Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services.

“My office is a helping office, and aside from the drama at Queen’s Park, the real work happens around case work,” Fife said.

She loves bringing people’s stories forward and fighting for them, whether it is a health issue, transportation, education or other critical situation.

She said the latest issue was trying to get the motion passed for two-way, all-day GO transit to the region. She brought the motion before the legislature and the government made a commitment to put forward funding allocations and timelines prior to April 2018.

“We need that because we have been strung along in the past with promises of bullet trains and services every 15 minutes by 2019,” Fife said.

She said transit needs to work for people and be affordable, accessible and efficient. When she commuted to Toronto one day, it took her two-and-a-half hours from Kitchener to Union Station.

“It effects the quality of life. I try to see transit through that lens. If you’re spending three hours one way, you’re spending fewer hours with your family. You’re not exercising, you’re not eating well,” she said.

If there were faster trains, Fife said she could commute every day and see her family, instead of having to stay over in Toronto some nights during the week.

She said she loves her job and still gets a thrill from going to Queen’s Park. She called it a privilege to work there and to work for people in Kitchener-Waterloo, communities she loves and knows have so much potential.

She said she enjoys campaigning and debating, and is looking forward to the upcoming provincial election

“I’m excited for change and hopeful for change. You definitely could get cynical being an opposition member, or you could have those small victories, add them all up and turn them into some momentum moving forward,” she said.