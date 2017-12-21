Local nonprofit projects get support

“This is a very hard time of year for a lot of our people, so even when we are closed I have to be readily available. I check the phone every day and make visits to see if anyone has come in. I don’t want anyone to ever be stuck,” said Dubie.

So many people in the region are stuck in situations beyond their control and will benefit from nonprofit programs and teachings.

The SHORE Centre received a grant of $197,900 for their Newcomer Health Programs which will allow them to hire a new program co-ordinator. They have impacted the lives of 450 people in the community and continue to build relationships and engage with the community. Lyndsey Butcher, executive director, said they have been filling the gap in newcomer programming for 10 years related to family planning, sexual health and women’s rights.

“This past year we focused on providing groups in Arabic to respond to the influx of Syrian refugees,” said Butcher.

Now hundreds of newcomers will get help in their own language.

Also providing a safe inclusive program to help people is the Alzheimer Society, who were the recipients of $331,700 for their Minds in Motion program, an initiative that impacts the lives of 1,000 people in the community.

The program incorporates physical activity and brain stimulation for people with dementia and their partners or caregivers. Program co-ordinator Thayna Walter said they have had great results and people love meeting with their peers to exercise, socialize and take part in activities.

Michelle Martin, executive director of the Alzheimer Society, said they want to give people the ability to have their best days.

“We don’t have a cure, but we do know if you are physically stimulated and socially stimulated, that’s the best defence we have in our tool kit right now to slow down the progression of the disease and improve people’s quality of life.

Improving children’s lives through education and socialization are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region, who received $150,500 to expand their In-School Mentoring program. This will allow them to reach 300 children in the next three years.

Mallory Boyer, resource development manager, said that they have been able to help many children in different schools, but there was still a big wait list. Mentors will now be able to provide those school age children with emotional, social and academic support.