Pro tips: How to shoot the moon...and other difficult to photograph subjects

Playing with the angle of the photo can also go a long way.

"Use a slight angle," Bergin advises. "Highlight whatever part of the food is most important. Straight on, or straight up and down, tend to look boring. Slight angles change everything."

Shoot the moon

- Photo by Benjamin Myers

Anyone who has ever excitedly grabbed their camera or phone in order to document a big, beautiful moon only to discover the result looks like a tiny dot in the sky knows how frustrating shooting the moon can be. What's going on here, exactly?

Bergin says that this is, in part, a trick of the brain - the more important we believe objects to be, the larger we perceive them.

"In our brains, all we’re focused on is the moon, so we think it’s all that’s being photographed. But your camera is seeing everything. We see this great big moon but all the camera sees all that's there…it’s really just this little dot in the sky. We think the moon is filling up our frame, but it’s not."

Unfortunately, you really do need a good quality camera to take impressive photos of the moon - your phone just isn't going to cut it. For those with DSLRs, Mark has some tips. First of all, a high ISO (the setting that controls how much light gets into the shot) is not necessary.

"The moon is like a mirror reflecting the light from the sun," he says. "There’s tons of light on the moon itself."

The higher the ISO, the more the surrounding scene (stars, etc.) will appear in the photo, making the moon appear smaller and less impressive.

Ideally, you should "shoot at ISO 100, use a tripod and the longest possible lens you can. And just do a spot focus right on the moon rather than the overall scene."

He explains that one of his photography students, Benjamin Meyers recently did just that.

"He focused just on the moon itself and got perfect exposure. He doesn’t need all the stars, everything else is black."

See Meyers' photo above.

Shoot your kids

- Photo by Hollie Pratt-Campbell

Kids - especially little kids - are notoriously difficult to photograph. Most shun the idea of smiling on cue and those that don't tend to ham it up to the max. Even photos of older, more cooperative children tend to look awkward. Is there a solution?

Bergin says that yes, there is. Rule number one: don't even bother with posed photos.

"Once you start to pose them, it’ll look stupid."

Bergin admits that getting good shots of kids can take some time. The best way to do it is to let them roam free, and snap photos of them doing whatever they naturally gravitate toward. Ideally, include toys or other props.

"Once you start to follow them around, that’s when you’ll get the good shot."

Getting down to their level is also key.

"The best place to photograph kids, or pets, is from their eye level," Bergin explains. "Every photo you take standing above them is going to be really boring. There’s no sense of engagement, there’s no sense of movement."

As for getting shots of your kids playing sports or generally being active - that's admittedly tough for those without high quality DSLRs and expensive lenses.

"Use as fast a shutter speed as possible," Mark says.

Also, look for opportunities during slower, "boring" moments by playing with angles.

"I talk about that in my course a lot. You can make the most boring thing in the world look exciting by changing the angle."

- Photo via Pexels

Shooting other people (in general)

This photo was taken without a flash, using a reflector and high ISO. - Photo by Mark Bergin

Mark says that the absolute most important photography tip he can offer for shooting people - or indeed any sort of object - is to turn off the flash.

"Flash ruins probably 99 per cent of the photos it’s used in," he says. "Just turn it off."

Instead, work with the light that's available to you. Move people and objects around to get better light for the shot.

"Use the best indirect light you can get," he says.

"The most complimentary light is indirect window light. Complexion - everything, looks better when there’s indirect light. So if you are between the window and them it looks better than if they are between you and the window. But avoid a deer-in-the-headlights look by using angles. Those are more interesting than ones where it's all flat lighting.

If you have a DSLR, you can further enhance the lighting by adjusting the ISO.

"If people want to start trying slightly more professional photos, they can use a reflector," Mark adds, referring to the practice of using a tool to reflect light onto the subject at flattering angles.

"You can just take aluminum foil, put it over a box and use it as a reflector - that way you don’t have to buy expensive equipment."

Hopefully these tips have been helpful and inspired you to up your shooting game by trying some new angles and techniques.

View more of Mark Bergin's work here.