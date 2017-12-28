Nine facts about Kwanzaa

Part of the reason why so few list Kwanzaa as their primary holiday season celebration is likely due to the fact that many also celebrate Christmas. Kwanzaa is a secular occasion that celebrates the ancestral roots of families of African descent. People may honour it alongside their religious faith.

6) The penultimate day of Kwanzaa is celebrated with a feast

On Dec. 31, Kwanzaa celebrants come together for a feast known as Karamu. Often this includes ceremonial "steps" such as a welcome, a remembrance, a rejoicing and a farewell. The Karamu feast was developed in Chicago during a 1971 citywide movement of Pan-African organizations.

7) Homemade gifts are exchanged on the final day of Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa gifts are exchanged as a way of honouring the creative spirit and reaffirming self-worth. As such, gifts are usually homemade rather than purchased. However, the exchange of presents is far from the most important part of Kwanzaa, which is more focused on celebrating a shared heritage and coming together with family and friends to reaffirm alignment to the seven principles.

8) Kwanzaa is celebrated in many different countries, including Canada

While Kwanzaa originated in the U.S., the holiday is also celebrated by Black Canadians in a similar fashion. According to the Language Portal of Canada, "this fairly new tradition has [also] gained in popularity in France, Great Britain, Jamaica and Brazil."

9) Anyone can participate in Kwanzaa

While it's clearly intended to celebrate African heritage, those who are not of African descent may also celebrate Kwanzaa, just as non-Mexicans may join in Cinco de Mayo celebrations, and non-Chinese people in the Chinese New Year. The Official Kwanzaa Website recommends that particular people who identify with the culture control and conduct the celebrations, but anyone is welcome to participate in them. Karenga is recently quoted as saying that “the celebration of Kwanzaa is about embracing ethical principles and values ... so the goodness of the world can be shared and enjoyed by us and everyone.”

Joyous Kwanzaa!