Local artist and lawyer produce graphic novel about Islam

“It helps you understand that a Muslim can come from all walks of life,” said Anthony.

As his character goes through his own journey, the art encourages the reader to keep turning the pages and reinforces the dialogues throughout.

The artist uses maps and compass elements, as well as recognizable architecture, to carry the story forward.

“It’s like you’re going to a place, when really you are just reading a book in your living room,” said Anthony.

Although many topics are addressed in the story and explained in detail, controversial things have been avoided.

“There is nothing wrong or inappropriate, there’s no controversy. I had to go through it several times to make sure,” said Anthony.

“We’re not trying to piss people off, we just want to educate them on some basic things,” said Ichim.

They both understand the arguments that arise among Islamic people and other non-Islamic communities.

“I think, without getting too heavy into political scenarios, the main concept of this book is to alleviate stigmas and misconceptions that may have existed in our society for quite some time, but have only recently been exacerbated due to the political climate,” said Anthony.

He thinks the book is useful to both Muslim people and people eager to learn about Islam. The purpose is to share it and learn from the story.

Because the book came out in print a couple of weeks ago, Anthony was able to take it to the Reviving the Islamic Spirit convention in Toronto from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, where it was well-received.

Anthony said that children and adults, including teachers, purchased the graphic novel and were excited about sharing it with others.

“There were a couple of grown men who pretended to have their kid buy the comic, then when they walked away, slipped it in their coat. I thought that was amazing,” Anthony said.

He said comic enthusiasts in general tended to gravitate toward it, no matter their age.

Ichim said that she wishes she had a book like this on Islam and even other religions when she was in school, and the hope is to encourage schools to include Journey into their libraries, if not their religion curriculum.

Journey is available for purchase on amazon.ca.