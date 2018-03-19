Oscar Zarnke: 8 decades a tenor, and still singing

Since there wasn’t much social life for country kids in those days, they made their own pastimes. For Oscar, it was singing.

He isn’t sure exactly how or when it began, but “I would yodel out in the fields” or while herding the family cows down the roadside so they could eat free grass from the ditches. He enjoyed the tuneful results and no one discouraged him because “it didn’t cost anything.”

Despite the hardships of the Dirty 30s, Oscar not only did his bit on the family farm but also completed a three-year vocational program at Kitchener Collegiate Institute that equipped him with the basics to become an electrician, the first of several skilled careers he held.

The KCI cafeteria sold soup for five cents a bowl but the price was beyond the family budget, so “I went there every day all those years with either summer sausage or apple butter sandwiches … boy, I got so tired of them!”

At 21 Oscar was called up for service with the Royal Canadian Air Force and spent Second World War as a ground radar mechanic, trained or stationed in Hamilton, Clinton, North Sydney N.S. and Gander, N.L. He took his love of singing with him and beside entertaining fellow servicemen, learned to play a mean game of badminton. “We were so isolated, especially in Gander; you had to do something to keep up your spirits.”

After four years Oscar was discharged early from the RCAF to return to the family farm (a wartime “essential occupation”) and help out younger brother Fred, who’d been working 16-hour days after their father’s untimely death.

For the next few years, Oscar kept on with farm work while shyly “chasing after” Reta, the love of his life. They’d met in Sunday school as children, but “it took me 15 years to get her interested because I didn’t have much confidence … only when I was singing.”

But the couple finally did connect and were married in 1944 when Oscar was 25. Gifted with a plot of land at 132 Columbia, he pooled his many hands-on skills into designing and building a new home, while doing paid work and raising a family — three sons, then five grandchildren, a third great-grandchild born in January 2018 — and singing in St. John’s choir every week.

In the midst of settling down to a busy family and working life, Oscar decided it was time to get a little more serious with his music and in the late 1940s took lessons with local organist and music teacher Harry Urstadt. He already knew how to read music — “I just picked it up as I went” — and the exposure to a wider range of composers and styles soon gave him the momentum and confidence to take on more challenging pieces.

Although he’s nearly always sung sacred music for its deep connection with his Lutheran faith, Oscar’s listening preferences run to “golden oldies” of earlier eras like Perry Como, Frank Sinatra, or Lawrence Welk. A few years ago, he recorded some of his popular and sacred favourites on a private CD aptly titled Just in Time.

And now he’s toying with the idea of doing another.

After all, “I’m only 98, so why not keep singing? … Music has given me such a good life!”