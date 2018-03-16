Nissan 370Zki – the ultimate winter sports car

The tracks (supplied by American Track Truck) are visually big measuring 122 cm long, 76 cm high and 38 cm wide that are driven by an upper sprocket wheel attached to the wheel mounts, as a normal wheel would be.

Steering is taken care of by two upfront skis that measure nearly a metre and a half long but not quite as wide off the tracks.

The interior of the Zki is the same as the traditional roadster; nothing has been altered or changed to accommodate the exterior upgrades.

Getting in and out of the cabin takes a bit of extra stretching but once in the driver’s seat everything appears and feels normal.

I was instructed that the only adjustment to my normal driving technique was to ensure that the ski was in motion before attempting to turn the steering wheel. Other than that, I was told to drive as if in any other vehicle.

I had to wear a full-face helmet when in the car.

It did make me rather nervous about what I was really about to participate in, but my nerves were calmed as it was explained to me that it was to protect my face from flying ice and not the vehicle flipping over at the first turn of the steering wheel.

Pulling away was different. I wasn’t expecting the tracks to be so loud. Initially I thought I had managed to mangle the drive train, transmission and engine all at the same time; it sounded like all the mechanical parts had decided to do their own thing.

I was lucky enough to be on a private ice course on Circuit Mecaglisse so I didn’t have to worry about traffic and was given the thumbs up to open the car up.

Acceleration was niftier than I had anticipated and the Zki took off at a fair rate of knots. Going into the first corner I had anticipated major understeer but was pleasantly surprised: yes, there was some, but nowhere near as much as I had expected.

The rise itself was actually way more pleasant than I had anticipated as well. I had to keep a tight grip on the steering as the skis tended to follow older tracks made in the snow and it took some wrestling of the wheel to bring it back in line.

After a few laps of the circuit my confidence started to grow and I started to push the Zki harder.

This was an amazing feeling. The noise from the tracks started to sound like engine roar and with the wind blowing in my face I started to imagine I was actually racing an open wheel racecar.

I still had to concentrate when cornering and there were a few times where the back end and tracks did manage to break away from me. This isn’t surprising considering how much the weight of the car had been spread out over a much larger footprint than with wheels.

Unfortunately, my time behind the wheel was used up and I had to return to let others drive it.

If I had been truly selfish I could have played all day in the Zki.

I can’t remember the last time I had so much fun driving any car.

Nissan certainly proved that the 370Zki isn’t just for display, it is as rugged and as sleek as it looks and above all is way more fun to drive than I ever anticipated.

Although this is a one-off prototype I was led to believe that it can actually be built and, once all the modifications have been completed to the original car, the transition from car to snowmobile can be completed in under an hour.