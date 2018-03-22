Residents voice concerns on proposed redevelopment on Erb St.

“They (can’t) worsen the condition on (others') property, and equally they’re not required to improve the condition. It’s very possible that it will improve the condition (though).”

In addition, residents voiced their concerns on the amount of parking that could be placed in the limited space. It could lead to traffic congestion and noise.

Dominic Bellissimo, a homeowner on Moore Avenue, was very vocal during the meeting. The 57-year-old wants something built on the lot on a lower-height basis, and to stick with MR-4 zoning for the whole site.

Bellissimo, who has lived in the area since 1999, has a backyard with a direct view of the proposed apartment building. He isn’t thrilled with the potential views.

“Some people say we don’t want anything," he said after the meeting. “Why can’t there be a transition, three-four stories? Nobody here is saying leave it the way it is.”

Peter Johnson, who also lives on Moore Avenue, argued the develop is trying to squeeze in the project before a potential Waterloo bylaws change in regards to density. Johnson’s question was met with loud applause and approval by the packed room.

“The reason for requesting the change is because the timing of that zoning was so uncertain when we applied," said Heather Price, a planner on the project. “This is an application that was made in I believe it was May of last year, a while a draft was floating, the timing of when it would be approved was unknown, and our client has an interest in developing the land.”

Johnson, who has concerns about traffic congestion as well as shade on his property, and Price, had differing interpretations of the zoning bylaws regarding densities and bedrooms/hectare.

“I think it was really a chance for the community to vent and see maybe there the developer is coming from,” Johnson said after the meeting. “It doesn’t seem like it’s going to change anything from the proposal. I think what most people wanted is the proposal knocked down.

“I think it’s great those properties would be developed into something. The proposal here isn’t very creative, it isn’t innovative. We like to throw that word around a lot here in Waterloo. (The building) is just like a big giant block — I think that more that can be done to make it something (better) for the community.