Residents voice concerns on proposed redevelopment on Erb St.

Residents had their concerns heard at a neighbourhood meeting for a proposed building on Erb Street, but most left unsatisfied and unhappy with the response.
Lee Kieswetter of Erb Street Developments Inc. is the owner and developer of 115 and 117 Erb St. E., and submitted an application to rezone the current land from GR1 and MR-4 to MR-12 and MR-6.
The zone change would facilitate the building of an apartment building, which would contain 94 units and 12 storeys on one side, and six on the other.
Laura Dewar, a development planner for the City of Waterloo, will make a staff recommendation when the vote goes to Waterloo city council on March 26. But she seemed pretty confident with the developer’s plans meeting city regulations at the March 21 meeting in city council chambers.
“I don’t believe there’s anything that’s unresolved, they have proposed an engineering design in a functional sense that meets what we require at this stage for a zone application," said Dewar, to the disdain of the vast majority of the audience in the room.
Nearby citizens, especially those that live in Waterpark Place, a building of condominiums which is just adjacent to the proposed redevelopment, voiced the most concern during the open forum.
Residents who live on Moore Avenue, which intersects with Erb Street where the apartment would be located, weren’t thrilled with it either.
Approximately half of the 70-minute meeting was dedicated to flooding concerns related to the property
Dewar said that the project has the potential to even improve drainage in the area, even though it isn’t required under bylaw to do so.
“Based on the plans we have on file at the City of Waterloo, the approved grading plan, when you have run-off from one property onto another and the second property wants to develop, it’s their responsibility to manage what currently flows onto their property, that’s the pre-construction condition.
“They (can’t) worsen the condition on (others') property, and equally they’re not required to improve the condition. It’s very possible that it will improve the condition (though).”
In addition, residents voiced their concerns on the amount of parking that could be placed in the limited space. It could lead to traffic congestion and noise.
Dominic Bellissimo, a homeowner on Moore Avenue, was very vocal during the meeting. The 57-year-old wants something built on the lot on a lower-height basis, and to stick with MR-4 zoning for the whole site.
Bellissimo, who has lived in the area since 1999, has a backyard with a direct view of the proposed apartment building. He isn’t thrilled with the potential views.
“Some people say we don’t want anything," he said after the meeting. “Why can’t there be a transition, three-four stories? Nobody here is saying leave it the way it is.”
Peter Johnson, who also lives on Moore Avenue, argued the develop is trying to squeeze in the project before a potential Waterloo bylaws change in regards to density. Johnson’s question was met with loud applause and approval by the packed room.
“The reason for requesting the change is because the timing of that zoning was so uncertain when we applied," said Heather Price, a planner on the project. “This is an application that was made in I believe it was May of last year, a while a draft was floating, the timing of when it would be approved was unknown, and our client has an interest in developing the land.”
Johnson, who has concerns about traffic congestion as well as shade on his property, and Price, had differing interpretations of the zoning bylaws regarding densities and bedrooms/hectare.
“I think it was really a chance for the community to vent and see maybe there the developer is coming from,” Johnson said after the meeting. “It doesn’t seem like it’s going to change anything from the proposal. I think what most people wanted is the proposal knocked down.
“I think it’s great those properties would be developed into something. The proposal here isn’t very creative, it isn’t innovative. We like to throw that word around a lot here in Waterloo. (The building) is just like a big giant block — I think that more that can be done to make it something (better) for the community.
