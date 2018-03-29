Infiniti Limited SUVs shown in New York

NEW YORK, NY: The 2019 QX60 and 2019 QX80 Limited models will be shown by Infiniti at the New York International Auto Show opening this Friday.

Infiniti calls them “the most refined and luxurious expressions of the QX60 and QX80 yet.”

Features include Limited trim specific 20-inch wheels and Stone-colored semi-aniline leather seats and dark silver wood accents on the QX60.

The QX80 moves up to 22-inch wheels and the interior features matte silver open-pore Ash wood trim and satin chrome elements.