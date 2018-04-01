Cadillac reveals its new compact XT4

NEW YORK, NY: Cadillac took advantage of their global headquarters in Manhattan to introduce their brand new compact SUV the 2019 XT4 on the eve of the New York International Auto Show.

This will be Cadillac’s first ever crack at the luxury compact SUV market - one of the busiest market segments today and they have taken direct aim at conquering it.

The XT4 has been specifically designed by a group of young designers that are at the heart of the XT4’s target demographic customer.

Cadillac has used the XT4 to introduce the new ‘Y’ trim strategy.