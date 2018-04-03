Celebrating 50 years of the May Court Club

The May Court Club of Kitchener-Waterloo is known for its Christmas Dreams fundraiser every year where it raffles off elaborately decorated Christmas trees.

But did you know that it has also operated the May Court Shop in Belmot Village since 1978 known as the "Little Shop with a Big Purpose." The women's consignment fashion boutique helps women get back on their feet or back into the workforce and uses the proceeds from the store to fund it's other charitable endeavours. "The shop is still our biggest source of fund," said Judy Proctor, who has been with the club for more than 30 years and is one of its former presidents.

Or that the May Court Club operates a puppet troupe that does education plays in local schools, delivers emergency food boxes to more than 100 local schools and organizes weekly social events and activities for adults that need emotional support. It's sewing club provides comfortable turbans for chemotherapy patients who have lost their hair at the Grand River Hospital Cancer Centre and its knitting club crochets and knits mitts and hats for kids in need and the homeless.

In fact, volunteers with the club have raised more than $2.5 million for local charitable causes during the club's 50 year history, and think it's time to celebrate some of those accomplishments.

They'll be doing that at a special celebration May 23 at the Walper Hotel as they celebrate 50 year of service and support in the community helping local women and children and invite anyone with ties to the club to come out and join them. It will be the high point of a year of festivities as they celebrate their place in the local community.

"They consider us part of their family," said Leslie Morse, current president of the club. "People get involved and the invite others to join and they become part of each other's life."

The May Court Club of Canada is the oldest non-profit service club in Canada, and was founded in 1898 by Lady Aberdeen, the wife of the Governor General of Canada to help the less fortunate.

The local club got its start in 1968 as a group of stay at home moms looking to give back to the community. It started with 19 women and has grown to 140 members with hundreds more being part of the club over the years. Three of the original members are still with the club including Jenne Foster.

Foster said one of their earliest projects was buying an audiometer to provide hearing tests in local schools. It helped kids that were struggling and got them the intervention they needed. The funds were raised from bakes sales and other small projects, but from humble beginnings came big results.

"We went to the schools when the health nurses went around," said Foster. "Duff Wilson was the medical officer of health at that time, so he was key to helping us get access."