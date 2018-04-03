Celebrating 50 years of the May Court Club

The May Court Club of Kitchener-Waterloo is known for its Christmas Dreams fundraiser every year where it raffles off elaborately decorated Christmas trees.
But did you know that it has also operated the May Court Shop in Belmot Village since 1978 known as the "Little Shop with a Big Purpose." The women's consignment fashion boutique helps women get back on their feet or back into the workforce and uses the proceeds from the store to fund it's other charitable endeavours. "The shop is still our biggest source of fund," said Judy Proctor, who has been with the club for more than 30 years and is one of its former presidents.
Or that the May Court Club operates a puppet troupe that does education plays in local schools, delivers emergency food boxes to more than 100 local schools and organizes weekly social events and activities for adults that need emotional support. It's sewing club provides comfortable turbans for chemotherapy patients who have lost their hair at the Grand River Hospital Cancer Centre and its knitting club crochets and knits mitts and hats for kids in need and the homeless.
In fact, volunteers with the club have raised more than $2.5 million for local charitable causes during the club's 50 year history, and think it's time to celebrate some of those accomplishments.
They'll be doing that at a special celebration May 23 at the Walper Hotel as they celebrate 50 year of service and support in the community helping local women and children and invite anyone with ties to the club to come out and join them. It will be the high point of a year of festivities as they celebrate their place in the local community.
"They consider us part of their family," said Leslie Morse, current president of the club. "People get involved and the invite others to join and they become part of each other's life."
The May Court Club of Canada is the oldest non-profit service club in Canada, and was founded in 1898 by Lady Aberdeen, the wife of the Governor General of Canada to help the less fortunate.
The local club got its start in 1968 as a group of stay at home moms looking to give back to the community. It started with 19 women and has grown to 140 members with hundreds more being part of the club over the years. Three of the original members are still with the club including Jenne Foster.
Foster said one of their earliest projects was buying an audiometer to provide hearing tests in local schools. It helped kids that were struggling and got them the intervention they needed. The funds were raised from bakes sales and other small projects, but from humble beginnings came big results.
"We went to the schools when the health nurses went around," said Foster. "Duff Wilson was the medical officer of health at that time, so he was key to helping us get access."
"It was so successful that the health department started doing it themselves."
The Christmas Dreams is still there most well-known fundraiser. The trees are dazzling and often come with themes, including hockey themes and woodland themes that make these trees prized possessions.
"One of the best stories was this lady who had been fighting cancer and she came down there with her kids and the were putting in tickets for the sports package because they were a hockey family," said Proctor. "The were there for the draw and they won and the kids were so excited, they were jumping up and down."
"They couldn't wait to phone her husband who was coming down to take all their stuff home. They were just so thrilled — it makes it all worthwhile."
Looking back on 50 years, Foster, who is also a past president, said the purpose remains the same — to help women and children in the community. "That always been our goal," she said.
"We saw gaps and needs in the community and we tried to fill them" said Proctor, highlighting the club's support of KidsAbility over the years. "The demand for their services is always so high and we've provided wheelchairs and other items that the kids have needed.
"It was always supporting an item, or a special room or a particular project they were doing"
And while volunteering is changing, members still strive to meet the commitment of giving 100 hours of their time back to the community each year. "There is a real family feel here," said Morse.
For more information about the May Court Club, including their 50th celebration, visit maycourtclubofkw.org.
The May Court Club of Kitchener-Waterloo is known for its Christmas Dreams fundraiser every year where it raffles off elaborately decorated Christmas trees.
But did you know that it has also operated the May Court Shop in Belmot Village since 1978 known as the "Little Shop with a Big Purpose." The women's consignment fashion boutique helps women get back on their feet or back into the workforce and uses the proceeds from the store to fund it's other charitable endeavours. "The shop is still our biggest source of fund," said Judy Proctor, who has been with the club for more than 30 years and is one of its former presidents.
Or that the May Court Club operates a puppet troupe that does education plays in local schools, delivers emergency food boxes to more than 100 local schools and organizes weekly social events and activities for adults that need emotional support. It's sewing club provides comfortable turbans for chemotherapy patients who have lost their hair at the Grand River Hospital Cancer Centre and its knitting club crochets and knits mitts and hats for kids in need and the homeless.
In fact, volunteers with the club have raised more than $2.5 million for local charitable causes during the club's 50 year history, and think it's time to celebrate some of those accomplishments.
They'll be doing that at a special celebration May 23 at the Walper Hotel as they celebrate 50 year of service and support in the community helping local women and children and invite anyone with ties to the club to come out and join them. It will be the high point of a year of festivities as they celebrate their place in the local community.
"They consider us part of their family," said Leslie Morse, current president of the club. "People get involved and the invite others to join and they become part of each other's life."
The May Court Club of Canada is the oldest non-profit service club in Canada, and was founded in 1898 by Lady Aberdeen, the wife of the Governor General of Canada to help the less fortunate.
The local club got its start in 1968 as a group of stay at home moms looking to give back to the community. It started with 19 women and has grown to 140 members with hundreds more being part of the club over the years. Three of the original members are still with the club including Jenne Foster.
Foster said one of their earliest projects was buying an audiometer to provide hearing tests in local schools. It helped kids that were struggling and got them the intervention they needed. The funds were raised from bakes sales and other small projects, but from humble beginnings came big results.
"We went to the schools when the health nurses went around," said Foster. "Duff Wilson was the medical officer of health at that time, so he was key to helping us get access."
"It was so successful that the health department started doing it themselves."
The Christmas Dreams is still there most well-known fundraiser. The trees are dazzling and often come with themes, including hockey themes and woodland themes that make these trees prized possessions.
"One of the best stories was this lady who had been fighting cancer and she came down there with her kids and the were putting in tickets for the sports package because they were a hockey family," said Proctor. "The were there for the draw and they won and the kids were so excited, they were jumping up and down."
"They couldn't wait to phone her husband who was coming down to take all their stuff home. They were just so thrilled — it makes it all worthwhile."
Looking back on 50 years, Foster, who is also a past president, said the purpose remains the same — to help women and children in the community. "That always been our goal," she said.
"We saw gaps and needs in the community and we tried to fill them" said Proctor, highlighting the club's support of KidsAbility over the years. "The demand for their services is always so high and we've provided wheelchairs and other items that the kids have needed.
"It was always supporting an item, or a special room or a particular project they were doing"
And while volunteering is changing, members still strive to meet the commitment of giving 100 hours of their time back to the community each year. "There is a real family feel here," said Morse.
For more information about the May Court Club, including their 50th celebration, visit maycourtclubofkw.org.
The May Court Club of Kitchener-Waterloo is known for its Christmas Dreams fundraiser every year where it raffles off elaborately decorated Christmas trees.
But did you know that it has also operated the May Court Shop in Belmot Village since 1978 known as the "Little Shop with a Big Purpose." The women's consignment fashion boutique helps women get back on their feet or back into the workforce and uses the proceeds from the store to fund it's other charitable endeavours. "The shop is still our biggest source of fund," said Judy Proctor, who has been with the club for more than 30 years and is one of its former presidents.
Or that the May Court Club operates a puppet troupe that does education plays in local schools, delivers emergency food boxes to more than 100 local schools and organizes weekly social events and activities for adults that need emotional support. It's sewing club provides comfortable turbans for chemotherapy patients who have lost their hair at the Grand River Hospital Cancer Centre and its knitting club crochets and knits mitts and hats for kids in need and the homeless.
In fact, volunteers with the club have raised more than $2.5 million for local charitable causes during the club's 50 year history, and think it's time to celebrate some of those accomplishments.
They'll be doing that at a special celebration May 23 at the Walper Hotel as they celebrate 50 year of service and support in the community helping local women and children and invite anyone with ties to the club to come out and join them. It will be the high point of a year of festivities as they celebrate their place in the local community.
"They consider us part of their family," said Leslie Morse, current president of the club. "People get involved and the invite others to join and they become part of each other's life."
The May Court Club of Canada is the oldest non-profit service club in Canada, and was founded in 1898 by Lady Aberdeen, the wife of the Governor General of Canada to help the less fortunate.
The local club got its start in 1968 as a group of stay at home moms looking to give back to the community. It started with 19 women and has grown to 140 members with hundreds more being part of the club over the years. Three of the original members are still with the club including Jenne Foster.
Foster said one of their earliest projects was buying an audiometer to provide hearing tests in local schools. It helped kids that were struggling and got them the intervention they needed. The funds were raised from bakes sales and other small projects, but from humble beginnings came big results.
"We went to the schools when the health nurses went around," said Foster. "Duff Wilson was the medical officer of health at that time, so he was key to helping us get access."
"It was so successful that the health department started doing it themselves."
The Christmas Dreams is still there most well-known fundraiser. The trees are dazzling and often come with themes, including hockey themes and woodland themes that make these trees prized possessions.
"One of the best stories was this lady who had been fighting cancer and she came down there with her kids and the were putting in tickets for the sports package because they were a hockey family," said Proctor. "The were there for the draw and they won and the kids were so excited, they were jumping up and down."
"They couldn't wait to phone her husband who was coming down to take all their stuff home. They were just so thrilled — it makes it all worthwhile."
Looking back on 50 years, Foster, who is also a past president, said the purpose remains the same — to help women and children in the community. "That always been our goal," she said.
"We saw gaps and needs in the community and we tried to fill them" said Proctor, highlighting the club's support of KidsAbility over the years. "The demand for their services is always so high and we've provided wheelchairs and other items that the kids have needed.
"It was always supporting an item, or a special room or a particular project they were doing"
And while volunteering is changing, members still strive to meet the commitment of giving 100 hours of their time back to the community each year. "There is a real family feel here," said Morse.
For more information about the May Court Club, including their 50th celebration, visit maycourtclubofkw.org.