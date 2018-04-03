New York world premiere for 2019 Honda Insight

NEW YORK, NY: The much-anticipated 2019 Honda Insight hybrid’s world premiere was held at the New York International Auto Show.

The five-seat Insight compact sedan slots between the Civic and Accord. It is the fifth electrified vehicle from Honda and the brand claims it will deliver up to (US) 55 mpg in the city.

With a long wheelbase for its class (106.3 in) Honda engineers were able to fit the battery pack under the rear seat resulting in a claimed best-in-class rear legroom of 37.4 inches.

Standard features include full LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a seven-inch TFT digital driver's info screen, push-button start, a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth and a folding rear seat.

Propulsion is by a 1.5-litre Atkinson Cycle four-cylinder gasoline engine that is connected to a motor/generator and a 60-cell lithium-ion battery all part of the third generation Honda two-motor hybrid system.

This results in a combined 151 hp and 197 lb/ft of torque.

Like other Honda hybrids, the-two motor system does away with a transmission and directly drives the front wheels. At high speeds a lock-up clutch connects the engine for highway driving.

The topline Touring has s number of premium features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, rain-sensing wipers, a power moonroof, LED side-mirror turn signals, perforated leather seating, heated front seats with eight-way power adjustment for the driver and four-way power for the passenger, dual-zone climate control.

Also found on the Touring is an embedded Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Honda HD Digital Traffic, 4G LTE Wi-Fi with mobile hotspot capability and Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air system updates, next-generation HondaLink subscription services, a 10-speaker premium audio system, and HomeLink Remote System.