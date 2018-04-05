Range Rover SV Coupe is news in New York

NEW YORK, NY - Nearly 50 years after Land Rover created the ultimate level of luxurious sport utility with the Range Rover, the brand continues to innovate and evolve the lineup.

It was done most recently with the unveiling a new and unique two-door four-seater Range Rover SV Coupe at the new Jaguar Land Rover headquarters before the New York International Auto Show.

The new coupe not only strikes a new clean-lined silhouette with its two-door design, it can also be finished in an all-new “Liquesence” exterior paint that, as the name suggests, adds a liquid metal finish for the first time in a Range Rover.

Complementing the looks, the SV Coupe also pulls out all the stops when it comes to refinement, amenity content and pure look-at-me bling. The SV Coupe will be the first Range Rover to sport 23-inch wheels.

Inside, the cabin tries to attain the bespoke ambiance of luxury yachts and private jets with semi-aniline, diamond quilt-patterned seats, varying single tone or contrasting interior colours, and with three different wood veneers.

And you can add your monogrammed initials and personalized tread plates, if you like.

Under the hood, the SV Coupe harnesses the prodigious power of a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 producing 557 hp and 516 lb/ft of torque for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.3 seconds. That’s pretty impressive for an all-inclusive behemoth of its ilk, even managing a top speed of 265 km/h (165 mph).

Ride height has been lowered nominally by 8 mm and the suspension has been tuned for a more driver-focused performance edge compared to a standard Range Rover.

The Range Rover SV Coupe will be hand-built at the Range Rover Technical Centre and limited to an edition of 999 units.

Pricing starts at around (Cdn) $335,000 and the company expects around 20 or so of these special models might make it to Canada, depending on orders.