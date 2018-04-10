Local students help create affordable housing ‘brick by brick’

John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School presented Supportive Housing of Waterloo with a cheque for $3,250 last week that will help build nine new affordable apartment units.
The fundraiser spearheaded by Grade 8 students in the school’s Youth in Action group will assist Supportive Housing of Waterloo’s Brick By Brick campaign for the construction of a second building, a block away from its main 30-unit site on Erb Street West. The $2.2-million project will provide housing for independent individuals in the community identified by the region, who have limited financial means.
“While we received some funding from the Region of Waterloo, we were left to call on the community for the remainder of the necessary financial capital,” said Brittany Hall, SHOW’s tenant support co-ordinator.
The local grassroots housing agency has been selling “honorary bricks” for $5 on its website, with a capital campaign goal of $420,000.
“John Sweeney Catholic School offered to have us be the focus of their Lenten charity project, and we gratefully accepted,” Hall said.
The students constructed a little Lego house with each piece representing a $5 donation. They have also been gathering non-perishable food and hygiene items.
“Most of our participants are on a tight fixed income so we have a food pantry program that supplements their groceries with much needed basic staples,” Hall explained.
SHOW is a local grassroots agency that aims to make a difference for people in the community who, due to difficult life circumstances, have experienced homelessness or other significant challenges to housing stability. SHOW’s services at 362 Erb St. W. include 24-7 supports that strive to provide dignity and inclusion in the lives of tenants.
