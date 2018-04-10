Local students help create affordable housing ‘brick by brick’

John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School presented Supportive Housing of Waterloo with a cheque for $3,250 last week that will help build nine new affordable apartment units.

The fundraiser spearheaded by Grade 8 students in the school’s Youth in Action group will assist Supportive Housing of Waterloo’s Brick By Brick campaign for the construction of a second building, a block away from its main 30-unit site on Erb Street West. The $2.2-million project will provide housing for independent individuals in the community identified by the region, who have limited financial means.

“While we received some funding from the Region of Waterloo, we were left to call on the community for the remainder of the necessary financial capital,” said Brittany Hall, SHOW’s tenant support co-ordinator.

The local grassroots housing agency has been selling “honorary bricks” for $5 on its website, with a capital campaign goal of $420,000.