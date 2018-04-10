Former nurses celebrate 68 years of friendship

She may be a little hard of hearing these days but her daughter Fran is around to translate for her and cue her up for her own stories, including the time she was on bed pan duty. She owned up to a rather messy accident she once had which the other girls wondered about for years.

Apparently, there was a place to empty out all those bed pans, but somehow Bingeman managed to drop a glass down the chute plugging it up tight.

"Of course when more bed pans were poured down, it started to back up," said Bingeman, 88, with a big laugh. "It was all over the place and they had to call a plumber in to fix it, but I didn't dare tell them I did it."

Pellar, 88, said it was different in those days, and their supervisors didn't look kindly on your mistakes and could drum you out of the nursing ranks. It took three years of training to become a full-fledged nurse and you had to earn your stripes otherwise they would take your cap, especially if you got married.

"We worked for free the first two years, although we got room and board and our uniforms paid for," said Pellar. "It wasn't until your third year and you earned your black stripe that they started to pay you. We earned eight dollars a month."

Schnider, 88, said they did it all back then from cleaning to healing. There wasn't the division of duties that you'll see in hospitals these days and so it lead to a lot of continuity of care. "You got to know your patients," she said.

Schnider is a natural storyteller, and it was passed down to her son, former broadcaster and current Kitchener Coun. Dave Schnider, who is also the stadium voice of the Kitchener Rangers. There was no lack of communication in the Schnider household, and that continued with the work she did for a local doctor for more than 40 years.

Asked why she finally stopped nursing at 70 she said, "because the doctor died." She had offers to continue from other general practitioners but she said no because she had a little nursing to do at home with her own husband, who was ill at the time.

The quiet one of the group was Jukes, 89, who was there with her husband Don Jukes, 90. He started courting her when she was still at the K-W Nursing School and remembers the curfew and having to race back her back by 9 p.m.

Jukes said she left nursing after one too many night shifts. They would be on duty with a flashlight and had to keep an eye on the patients in the ward. Some of them could be real characters.

"The one night I had the flashlight and I came across an old man standing there in the dark with his teeth hanging out," said Jukes. "It nearly scared me half to death. That's when I decided I had enough of nursing."

But beyond all the laughs and the troubles and tribulations they've seen over the past 68 years, they remain fast friends. And although life got in the way, time never diminished their friendship.

"When they get together it's like they've never been apart," said Dora's daughter Fran. "It's been a special relationship."