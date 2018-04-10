Former nurses celebrate 68 years of friendship

They don't get together as much as they used to, but when they do the stories start flowing like water from a tap.
They are members of the K-W Hospital's Nursing Class of 1950 and they've been getting together for 68 years through the good and the bad, the ups and the downs, to recall the happy memories of their time as nurses in training at the former school at Grand River Hospital.
Over the years they collected wheelchairs and walkers to help them get around, and a shawl or an extra sweater comes in handy these days, but the years melt away as they recall the times they lived together in the dormitory with up to five girls in a room.
The last of their numbers who managed to get together again last week were Rose Frim, Dora Bingeman, Fern Pellar, Pauline Jukes and Hilda Schnider.
At 95-and-a-half, Frim is the oldest of the group and is hosting the latest get together at the home of her niece Diane Freund. Her eyesight has been failing for years, and her niece has been her steady companion, but her mind is still sharp as a tack as she remembers all her years as a nurse.
Frim became quite an accomplished artist in her sunset years despite her degenerative eye condition, and painted using coloured inks and photographic paper as her preferred canvas. The results were quite startling, and she used the proceeds from her works shown in local shows to support charities that fought against hunger around the world.
As the conversation and the laughs start rolling, Frim recalls the time she had to train a young male nurse and found out he couldn't quite pass inspection.
"We had to wear white uniforms in those days and they were pretty sheer," said Frim. "He showed up one day and I could tell right away he wasn't wearing any underwear.
"I told him he had to wear underwear to continue, but he said, 'I've got to be free,' and left. I never saw him again."
Bingemans name might ring a bell in area as the matriarch of one half of the famous Bingeman family whose recreation park has been a local fixture for decades. She was married to Jonas Bingeman and was Dora Jeanne Duff in those days going on to have eight children including a set of twins.
She may be a little hard of hearing these days but her daughter Fran is around to translate for her and cue her up for her own stories, including the time she was on bed pan duty. She owned up to a rather messy accident she once had which the other girls wondered about for years.
Apparently, there was a place to empty out all those bed pans, but somehow Bingeman managed to drop a glass down the chute plugging it up tight.
"Of course when more bed pans were poured down, it started to back up," said Bingeman, 88, with a big laugh. "It was all over the place and they had to call a plumber in to fix it, but I didn't dare tell them I did it."
Pellar, 88, said it was different in those days, and their supervisors didn't look kindly on your mistakes and could drum you out of the nursing ranks. It took three years of training to become a full-fledged nurse and you had to earn your stripes otherwise they would take your cap, especially if you got married.
"We worked for free the first two years, although we got room and board and our uniforms paid for," said Pellar. "It wasn't until your third year and you earned your black stripe that they started to pay you. We earned eight dollars a month."
Schnider, 88, said they did it all back then from cleaning to healing. There wasn't the division of duties that you'll see in hospitals these days and so it lead to a lot of continuity of care. "You got to know your patients," she said.
Schnider is a natural storyteller, and it was passed down to her son, former broadcaster and current Kitchener Coun. Dave Schnider, who is also the stadium voice of the Kitchener Rangers. There was no lack of communication in the Schnider household, and that continued with the work she did for a local doctor for more than 40 years.
Asked why she finally stopped nursing at 70 she said, "because the doctor died." She had offers to continue from other general practitioners but she said no because she had a little nursing to do at home with her own husband, who was ill at the time.
The quiet one of the group was Jukes, 89, who was there with her husband Don Jukes, 90. He started courting her when she was still at the K-W Nursing School and remembers the curfew and having to race back her back by 9 p.m.
Jukes said she left nursing after one too many night shifts. They would be on duty with a flashlight and had to keep an eye on the patients in the ward. Some of them could be real characters.
"The one night I had the flashlight and I came across an old man standing there in the dark with his teeth hanging out," said Jukes. "It nearly scared me half to death. That's when I decided I had enough of nursing."
But beyond all the laughs and the troubles and tribulations they've seen over the past 68 years, they remain fast friends. And although life got in the way, time never diminished their friendship.
"When they get together it's like they've never been apart," said Dora's daughter Fran. "It's been a special relationship."
