And stop means stop on the Leaf. It will stay stationary even on a 30-degree slope until you push down on the e-Pedal to proceed.

When braking or at a stop, the brake lights come on.

If you want to drive conventionally with normal brake and accelerator functions, just turn the e-Pedal system off.

The centre gauge cluster has a normal speedometer on the right with a digital dial on the left that provides information such as energy draw and range remaining. - Jim Robinson Metroland

Francois Lefevre is Nissan Canada’s senior manager of the Leaf program and it was he who pointed out that we have come from using mostly three pedal manual transmissions in the 1970s to the turn of this century when automatics took over, leading up to today when manuals are optional on most vehicles above the most basic.

With the Leaf now on the market with its one pedal, the evolution has become a revolution in how we perceive the task of driving.

Or as Lefevre put it, “we’ve gone from three pedals to one in a generation.”

It’s safe to say Nissan was the first to offer a full-production all-electric car when the first generation Leaf was introduced in 2011. It remains today the world’s top-selling EV (electric vehicle) on the globe.

But time, consumer demand and competitors have swiftly caught up.

Thus the new second-generation Leaf is an improvement in every way starting with the motor, which is now 110 kW producing 147 hp and 236 lb/ft of torque compared to 80 kW with 107 hp, 207 lb/ft of torque in the old model.

The battery is bigger at 40 kWh versus 24 kWh, making the new Leaf quicker from 0-60 mph in 8.8 seconds, as opposed to 10 seconds on the 2011.

The big payoff is range of the 2018 at 241 km, compared to 160 km with a 2012 SV model tested here during that year.

Cargo volume is also up at 30 cu. ft. versus 24 cu. ft.

All Leafs come with a Level 1/Level 2 (110/240-volt) charger module and cable. The cable is 20-feet long or 18.5-feet if you slot the module into the included wall bracket.

A large flap on the nose of the Leaf opens to reveal the cargo ports. Jim Robinson Metroland

The Leaf charger port is behind a door on the nose that was redesigned to be on an angle that makes it easier for drivers to plug in standing up, instead of hunching over as with the 2011 model.

One of the things that has worried me about EVs is having enough juice to get me where I want to go and make it back home.

Well folks, the EV infrastructure is growing by leaps and bounds with a total of 5,695 Level 2 and 1,147 Level 3 (300-volt) charger stations now available in Canada.

Lefevre showed me a handy and free app called PlugShare that shows on a map where charge stations are located. I even found one at a Tim Horton’s in Milton, ON.

“I’ll have a dark roast and a charge, please.”

The Leaf looks like a contemporary hatchback instead of lozenge on wheels that screams, “I’m saving the planet, I’m saving the planet”.

The interior is quite roomy. Note the centre stack with the blue shifter. - Jim Robinson Metroland

But it is also extremely aerodynamic with a drag coefficient of less than a Nissan 370Z sportscar.

It is also loaded with driver/safety aids over and above the usual ABS, traction and stability control. These include surround-view cameras with rear-cross traffic alert, lane keeping intervention, blind spot warning and high beam alert.

The Canadian media launch was held in the Gatineau area north of Ottawa and I had Lefevre along with me for the ride over roads he travelled while growing up there.

One stretch was diabolical with dips, potholes and the remains of sand and snow from the winter.

Normally it would necessitate a death grip on the steering wheel while dancing on the pedals. But with the e-Pedal and increasing and/or decreasing the pressure, it was possible to anticipate and literally modulate the car’s progress.

On the highway with no engine wailing away, the cabin was remarkably quiet and Lefevre confirmed a lot of work went into sound deadening.

Another sensation was the feeling of solidity, probably due to the battery being low slung in the platform, making for a lower centre of gravity.

There is so much more I don’t have room to touch on, such as the ProPilot semi autonomous mode, which is the next step forward in Nissan’s drive toward auto self-driving.

Electrification is storming forward not just here, but around the world, where it’s now conceivable we can get away from fossil fuels forever.

Nissan has literally turned over a green leaf in getting us there.